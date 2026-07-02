Groceries You Should Be Buying At CVS
We can't blame anyone who thinks of CVS as solely a pharmacy or drug store. After all, CVS Health is the largest pharmacy chain in the United States as of 2025, with a 26.5% market share, according to Statista – more than double the runner-up. Its nearly 9,000 physical locations are also the industry leader.
But CVS has always been more than a place to pick up doctor's prescriptions and cold medication. It was founded in 1963 as a consumer value store to sell health and beauty products and didn't add pharmacies until 1967. Nowadays, between brick-and-mortar stores and online shopping, CVS offers a huge selection of general merchandise — including groceries.
There are plenty of places to buy groceries, including local food stores, department stores like Walmart and Target, and warehouse clubs. But CVS is a surprising contender on this front, especially when you consider the CVS ExtraCare Rewards program. Regarded as one of the industry's best programs, ExtraCare offers a slew of grocery discounts, including personalized coupons based on your buying habits.
Even without rewards, there are many groceries you should be buying at CVS. Here's a sampling of the best CVS grocery offerings, whether for pricing, convenience, or variety.
DiGiorno personal size cheese stuffed crust pizza
DiGiorno is a titan of the frozen pizza market with more than $1 billion in annual sales and the iconic slogan, "It's not delivery — it's DiGiorno!" The Nestle-owned brand is mainly known for its original rising crust full-size pizza, but it offers many other products, including personal pies for those who want to cook for one without leftovers.
It's the stuffed crust version of this DiGiorno personal pizza that you should buy at CVS. A big reason is that the product isn't widely available at other stores. All the major grocery stores near me carry plenty of full-size DiGiorno pizzas, but some don't offer the personal-size pies. Of those that do, the pricing is similar — a personal pizza is $6.29 at the local CVS and $6.79 at the local Price Chopper.
CVS offers the DiGiornio personal size pizza in two varieties: four-cheese and pepperoni. It's a great option if you're a student, bachelor, or anyone else craving a quick and affordable pizza meal. You'll also find plenty of rising crust pizza and other varieties like Detroit-style pizza, and the price isn't bad on those, either — the full-size pizzas cost the same as at Shaw's.
Post cereal
Post is considered the first major cereal manufacturer to achieve true national success with its Grape-Nuts brand released in 1897, which was a pioneer in ready-to-eat breakfast. Today, Post remains one of the world's largest cereal companies, buoyed by popular brands such as Pebbles, Honey Bunches of Oats, Golden Crisp, Great Grains, Honey-Comb, and Premier Protein.
It's impossible to walk down a cereal aisle without seeing multiple Post brands — but at CVS, you should stop and look. Part of the reason is pricing. CVS has frequent cereal sales and "Extra Big Deals" that undercut grocery store pricing. But even when it doesn't, Post cereals are usually a solid deal. A regularly priced 14.5-ounce box of Honey Bunches of Oats is $4.89 at CVS, while a 15-ounce box is $5.39 at Hannaford, my nearest discount grocer.
This leads me to the second reason, which is that CVS often has different Post cereal sizes that cater to your needs. For example, it's one of the few places locally where you can get a small 11-ounce box of Cocoa Pebbles for those occasional sweet morning cravings. Grab a box while you're shopping and chow down.
CVS Whey protein powder
From athletes trying to build muscle to people managing chronic health conditions, whey protein powder has many scientifically proven benefits. Part of it is that many adults simply don't eat enough protein. Under the new USDA Dietary Guidelines for Americans released in 2025, adults should consume 1.2 to 1.6 grams of protein per kilogram of bodyweight per day. For a 200-pound adult, that's roughly 110 to 145 grams per day, which can be difficult to achieve through food alone without exceeding your total calorie goals.
CVS Whey Protein Powder in chocolate or vanilla flavor is a strong, convenient option to supplement your protein intake. The macros are good with 26 grams of protein and 150 calories per scoop. With 23 servings per 2-pound tub, the price per serving is often better than grocery store proteins, and CVS whey is often eligible for ExtraCare price cuts.
Admittedly, if you have a very high protein target or want to stock up, you can find better bulk whey protein deals elsewhere. But for those who are less frequent users, need a smaller container for traveling, or are trying protein powder for the first time, you can't go wrong with a tub of CVS whey.
Jif or Skippy creamy peanut butter
Americans are crazy for peanut butter, buying more than $2 billion worth every year. As the two biggest peanut butter brands in the world, Jif and Skippy get the lion's share of those dollars. It's impossible to go through a grocery store, or even a convenience store, and not see these two lions on the shelves.
Even with all the places to buy these peanut butters, though, you should strongly consider buying them at CVS — especially if you're on Team Creamy Peanut Butter. That's the only option available, but it's hard to beat the price on the convenient 1-pound jars, which are perfect for small homes and picnics. The everyday CVS price beats some grocery stores by a dollar or more.
CVS is the right place to go if you just need a jar of creamy peanut butter fast — and they also offer shipping and same-day delivery. Instead of trying to pour over seemingly a million sizes and varieties, or waiting until there's a big sale, grab some peanut butter at a good price and be on your way.
Campbell's Chunky soup
The Campbell's Company reinvented soup in 1897 with its affordable condensed soup and has created many other lasting products since then. One is Campbell's Chunky Soup, which was introduced in 1970 as a ready-to-eat, shelf-stable soup specifically aimed at males. Thanks in part to its professional sports partnerships, Chunky Soup is here to stay. Exact sales numbers aren't typically released publicly, but Campbell's considers the product one if its "leadership brands."
So, of course, you'll find Campbell's Chunky Soup almost everywhere soups are sold. But consider picking up a few cans the next time you're at CVS. For starters, pricing on the classic 18.8-ounce cans is almost identical if not lower than most grocery stores, so you can easily justify grabbing some as part of a larger shopping trip.
Furthermore, CVS offers all the most popular flavors whether in-store or online, including Classic Chicken Noodle, Steak and Potato, Chili Mac, and New England clam chowder. There are enough choices to feel like you have options without being overwhelming, unlike some stores that offer 40-plus varieties. A few Chunky Soup flavors are even available in microwaveable bowls for added convenience.
Nissin Top Ramen and Cup Noodles
College students are synonymous with ramen, but they're not the only ones eating these notoriously inexpensive noodles. Research and Markets estimates the global ramen market for 2026 at nearly $63 billion. People everywhere are looking for cheap meal options, and Nissin Foods is the company that started it all, inventing instant ramen in 1958.
Known as Top Ramen since its introduction to the United States, and since joined by Cup Noodles and other products, these cheap and easy-to-prepare packs are readily available at CVS. Why should you buy them there instead of a grocery store or wholesale club? To begin with, there's price. Top Ramen will probably never have a gourmet price tag, but packages from CVS start at just 99 cents, which is more than competitive.
Next, there's variety. Grocery store chains are hit-or-miss — some only have a few Nissin options while others have dozens. CVS sits happily in the middle, and offers standard flavors along with a few more exotic products such as Teriyaki Beef Stir Fry and Hot & Spicy Shrimp. Plus, you can buy six packs of certain items, which lets you stock up a bit without being forced to buy a 48-pack or some other huge number.
Well Market nuts
Along with its CVS Health-branded products, the chain has several private brands like almost every major chain. Well Market is one its grocery-oriented brands, introduced in 2024 with a focus on snacks and beverages that are portable and mindful. Items range from chips and popcorn to wild honey, sports drinks, and frozen fruit.
Of the many Well Market consumables, nuts are what you should be eyeing the most. CVS offers a vast array of Well Market nut snacks — more than 60 in-store and online shopping options. Check out deluxe mixed nuts, Virginia peanuts, sriracha cashews, honey roasted pecans, and even chocolate covered almonds. There are also many sizes, from on-the-go snack packs to 2-pound tubs and bags for families.
The prices for these Well Market consumables are reasonable, especially compared to major brands like Planter's and Emerald. And when you scroll through the inventory, you'll find almost unanimous four- and five-star reviews, speaking to the taste and quality. If you like snacking on nuts, consider making CVS and Well Market your to-go stop.
Bobo's oat bar snacks
It may not have the century-plus cachet of baked good snack brands like Nabisco or Keebler, but Bobo's has made some in-roads in the 21st century. Beginning in 2003 with baked oat bars served at a Boulder, Colorado cafe, Bobo's has become a nationally known brand by offering tasty snacks made with real ingredients — including gluten-free goodies — and making a commitment to socially responsible practices.
Bobo's isn't yet to the point where it can be found in every major and regional grocery store chain, so fans and curious customers sometimes have to search them out. Rejoice, though, as Bobo's snacks are available at CVS — which is by far the biggest point in favor of buying them there. It's not just one or two items, either, as CVS currently offers nearly a dozen Bobo's products.
Along with the original oat bars in multiple flavors, seek out stuffed PB&J bars, chocolate dipped bars, and delightful oat bite snacks. Try them out at just 99 cents for apple pie-filled oat bites available exclusively in select stores. If you're already a fan, pick up larger oat bars and five-packs to satisfy your hankering.
Alani Nu protein shakes and bars
Alani Nu is best known for energy drinks, and it's rode that wave in a hurry. Just seven years after its founding in 2018, the female-focused fitness brand was purchased by Celsius for a whopping $1.8 billion. However, Alani Nu is a comprehensive performance supplement company with pre-workouts, creatine, gummi snacks, and more. Two such products are on-the-go protein shakes and bars, which are commonly available at supplement centers but remain rare at grocery stores.
What if you need quick protein and there isn't a supplement shop in your area? Or you want to try an Alani Nu shake without committing to a large purchase? Head to CVS, which carries multiple Alani Nu shakes and bars. Current shake flavors include Cookies & Cream and Munchies, which each have 30 grams of protein with only 160 total calories. As for protein bars, there are Rocky Road, Caramel Crunch, and Fit Snacks Peanut Butter Cup.
At $9.99 for a shake four-pack and $8.99 for a bar four-pack, Alanu Nu protein products are cheaper at CVS than GNC and Walmart — even when ordering in higher quantities at those stores. Buy one pack to try them out, then stock up if you love them.
Nestle Nesquik chocolate and strawberry syrup
The iconic Nesquik chocolate milk powder was introduced in 1948 (known then as Quik), and it's since become synonymous with childhood. Nestle has added multiple flavors along with flavoring syrups and ready-to-drink bottles. Although it doesn't release specific sales figures, Nesquik is considered one of the conglomerate's "billionaire brands."
As such, it's no shock you can find Nesquik almost anywhere Nestle groceries are sold, including CVS. And frankly, Nesquik syrup is one of the chain's best hidden deals. Both the chocolate and strawberry syrup cost considerably less at CVS than at grocery stores. A 22.9-ounce bottle is only $4.39; the lowest price we could find at a grocery store in the same area was $6.29 — if the syrup was even available.
Nesquik syrup also offers more flexibility than powder. It's not just for flavoring milk; you can put it on ice cream and pancakes, mix it into a mocha coffee, or even make a sweet cocktail. The regular Nesquik powder is a no-slouch option, too. Along with a competitively priced standard 20.1-ounce container, CVS carries a smaller 14.1-ounce canister for traveling or occasional treats.
MET-Rx Big 100 meal replacement bars
MET-Rx is an OG among performance nutrition companies. It's largely credited with releasing the first modern meal replacement powder in 1991, and though it was originally developed for hospital patients, it became a mainstay among bodybuilders and professional athletes. Despite an avalanche of contenders and several controversies, MET-Rx remains a major player in the supplement space, with wrestler/actor John Cena among its current endorsers.
Although the company has pared down its product lineup in recent years, the MET-Rx Big 100 Meal Replacement Bar has stood the test of time. You can buy them at CVS, and you probably should. CVS sells single MET-Rx Big 100 bars at comparable prices to grocery stores. Conveniently pick up a single bar on the go without the huge mark-up of a convenience store or having to comb through endless supermarket aisles.
CVS also offers the MET-Rx Big 100 in non-standard flavors to change things up. Are you tired of peanut butter-based meal bars or can't eat them due to an allergy? Check out Crispy Apple Pie, Blueberry Cobbler, and Super Cookie Crunch bars that satisfy your appetite along with protein and nutrient needs.
Café Bustelo coffee
It began in 1928 as an espresso-style coffee for East Harlem residents of Hispanic and Latin backgrounds. Today, Café Bustelo is owned by J.M. Smucker and is one of the country's fastest growing at-home coffee brands, generating more than $550 million in sales for the 2026 fiscal year (via Food Business News). As J.M. Smucker continues to aggressively promote the brand, it's made its way into almost every major grocery retailer, including CVS.
It's a great place to shop for Café Bustelo, too. The selection is as good as or better than many supermarkets, and especially wholesale clubs that focus on one or two blends. CVS offers dark roast, medium roast, Supreme Espresso, decaf, and the famous Con Leche. The coffee takes many forms, including ground coffee, whole beans, instant coffee, and K-cup pods.
Not only that, but CVS is one of the cheapest walk-in stores to buy single packs of the original Café Bustelo dark roast coffee. As premium brands go, $7.99 for a 10-ounce vacuum pack of dark roast (or $8.99 for a traditional can) is nothing to sneeze at if you want to enjoy your morning wake-up call.
Kodiak Cakes pancakes and waffles
One of the biggest beneficiaries from increased protein consumption is Kodiak Cakes, a company focused on high-protein versions of pancakes, waffles, and other classic breakfast foods. From humble beginnings selling a family recipe door to door, the brand was buoyed by an appearance on "Shark Tank" in 2014 and a concurrent launch of the high-protein "Power Cakes" that are now its staple. Kodiak Cakes soared past $200 million in annual sales in 2020 and is still growing.
If you're looking for a quick, nutritious breakfast at home, Kodiak Cakes products from CVS are a good place to start. Power Cakes Flapjack & Waffle Mix and pre-made frozen Power Waffles are reasonably priced versus other retailers, and you don't have to waste time digging through dozens of brands and varieties. The mix offers multiple preparation methods and add-in suggestions if you want to increase protein for muscle-building.
CVS also has a few options you might not find at the grocery store, such as brownie and blueberry muffin Power Cups you can prepare in just over a minute. Kodiak Cakes isn't limited to breakfast, either, as CVS has high-protein chewy granola bar packs in multiple flavors.
Capri-Sun juice drink
Generations of kids have fallen in love with Capri-Sun, the fun juice drink that requires jabbing a straw into an aluminum pouch. It was created in 1969 and is now offered in more than 100 countries, with an estimated six billion pouches sold per year. Not only that, but Capri-Sun has evolved with the times, increasing its reduced/no sugar juices and lowering packaging waste. One might say it's grown up.
And that leads us into one of the reasons you should buy Capri-Sun from CVS. The 6-ounce pouches are available pretty much anywhere groceries are sold, with 10-packs and even 30-packs to stock up. CVS has them, too, with multiple flavors and pricing that's below many supermarkets. (Check which items are for in-store purchase only.)
But what if you want a larger container that's less likely to spill while you're traveling or walking around town? CVS also sells 12-ounce resealable bottles of Capri-Sun in Fruit Punch and Pacific Cooler. It's like a Capri-Sun for adults who want a taste of nostalgia in something more their size.