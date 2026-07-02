We can't blame anyone who thinks of CVS as solely a pharmacy or drug store. After all, CVS Health is the largest pharmacy chain in the United States as of 2025, with a 26.5% market share, according to Statista – more than double the runner-up. Its nearly 9,000 physical locations are also the industry leader.

But CVS has always been more than a place to pick up doctor's prescriptions and cold medication. It was founded in 1963 as a consumer value store to sell health and beauty products and didn't add pharmacies until 1967. Nowadays, between brick-and-mortar stores and online shopping, CVS offers a huge selection of general merchandise — including groceries.

There are plenty of places to buy groceries, including local food stores, department stores like Walmart and Target, and warehouse clubs. But CVS is a surprising contender on this front, especially when you consider the CVS ExtraCare Rewards program. Regarded as one of the industry's best programs, ExtraCare offers a slew of grocery discounts, including personalized coupons based on your buying habits.

Even without rewards, there are many groceries you should be buying at CVS. Here's a sampling of the best CVS grocery offerings, whether for pricing, convenience, or variety.