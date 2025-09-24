The 1970s Chain Restaurant Remembered For Its Late-Night Eats (Hint: It Was Owned By Walgreens)

When you think of Walgreens, what comes to mind? We're not telepathic, but we're willing to bet that it isn't breakfast food and burgers. However, back in the 1970s, that's what the national drug chain was up to. It owned a food franchise called Wag's that sold both burgers and breakfast dishes all day, every day. Specializing in late-night food, Wag's was open 24 hours a day.

Do the two names sound weirdly similar to you? That's actually on purpose. Back in the day, Walgreens used to feature sit-in diners at its pharmacy locations. Around the 1970s, it decided to split the two. That's when Wag's was born. Unlike some chain restaurants with menu items stuck in the past, Wag's menu was evergreen. In addition to burgers, it sold pancakes, potato skins, strawberry French toast, and, briefly, stir-fry. Wag's time, however, was short-lived. After being sold to Marriott Corporation in the late 1980s, Marriott racked up major debt and lost most of its Wag's locations.