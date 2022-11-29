Food Delivery Prices Are Drastically Different By Location, According To A New Study

The rise of food delivery apps such as Uber Eats, Grubhub, and DoorDash has brought unprecedented convenience into our lives. Unfortunately, it has also brought unprecedented expenses as well (per Circuit). We all know the experience of ordering from one of these apps. As you select your items of choice, the total cost is clearly and conveniently displayed at the bottom of your screen, but when you go to check out, that number suddenly balloons by a shocking degree. That's because these apps tack on extra fees that significantly mark up the price. Sometimes you'll even order with a coupon and end up facing charges that outweigh the discount. Most frustrating is the fact that these extra fees aren't always explained in clear terms.

For example, Uber Eats adds a number of different fees depending on what and where you order. There's the delivery fee, which is a relatively straightforward charge to cover transportation expenses. Uber states that the charge depends on "factors like demand, your location and the availability of nearby delivery people." Then there is the vague service fee, which, according to Uber, depends on the size of your order. However, the company does not specifically state what this money is for. On top of that, you may be charged extra for small orders, restaurants that use their own couriers, and local laws providing driver benefits. It can add up fast, and the exact same meal could carry dramatically different prices depending on where you live.