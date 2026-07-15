9 Common Customer Complaints About Culver's

Culver's: Land of the ButterBurger, of food made to order, and of the promise of a slightly elevated fast food experience. The Wisconsin-based chain with a family-centered origin story has made a name for itself due to its warm hospitality and its quality burgers made from three cuts of beef. Because of these quality markers, you'd expect customers to feel more positive about it than other, perhaps more anonymous chains. By and large, they do: Culver's receives its fair share of customer complaints, but for the most part, people who eat there are satisfied with the experience. That's not to say it gets everything right in customers' eyes, though.

Like all fast food chains, Culver's has a few weak spots it has yet to rectify, and certain things stand out repeatedly as disappointments. Some menu items that Culver's really should have gotten a handle on by now, like its fries, are often cited as the worst part of the meal, and wait times for food can be a lot longer than people would like. Oh, and the price you have to pay for tomatoes? That's not winning any fans. Let's check out the things that annoy customers the most about the Midwestern chain.