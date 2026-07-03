Give Your Culver's Burger A Flavor Boost And Order 'The Works'
When it comes to personal taste preferences, your genes and culture have a great deal of influence. That extends to the condiments and toppings you like on your burgers, whether you grill them at home or order them at a fast food restaurant. However, one combination that has been a guest favorite at Culver's for many years is The Works. And although Culver's is making some changes in 2026, there are clear reasons this combination provides a boost of flavor and isn't going away any time soon.
The Works at Culver's is shorthand that tells the kitchen you want ketchup, mustard, a pickle, and raw onions on your sammy. When you're ordering a signature ButterBurger, ButterBurger Cheese, beef pot roast, or pork loin at your nearest location, you may not see it on the in-store menu, but you can ask for it. It's clearly listed in the online and in-app topping options for several of the restaurant's sandwiches, though.
Each of The Works condiments provides a layer of flavor that works in harmony with Culver's sammies. While not everyone likes ketchup because of its sweetness, the tomato flavor raises the umami factor and creates balance against the savoriness of the meat. Meanwhile, the acidity of the mustard and pickles cuts through the fat in the beef (and cheese if you like that on your burger). The pickles provide a bit of crunch, unlike the raw onions, which tend to lose their distinct trait as the heat from the patties steams them off the grill.
The Works is just the tip of the iceberg for Culver's sammy customizations
Although The Works is a guest favorite for a flavor boost on burgers, it's worth noting that Culver's offers The Works, No Onion option for those who simply can't stand raw onion. Any ultimate guide to Culver's should also acknowledge the slew of other customization options for the chain's burgers and sandwiches. One option that's impossible to ignore is the Deluxe burger, which comes with American cheese and is a permanent fixture on the menu. Deluxe is actually another shorthand that tells the kitchen to prepare the burger with lettuce, mayonnaise, pickles, raw onions, and tomato.
A personal favorite is to order the "Deluxe ketchup mustard," which adds those two condiments for the ultimate balance of acidity, crunch, and umami. I also love that I can customize the burger according to my gluten-free, low-lactose diet by substituting the separately packaged gluten-free bun and cheddar cheese.
Of course, you can always take off and add other toppings, such as bacon, grilled onions, jalapeños, and mushrooms, as you please. You can even use other menu items to create DIY burgers and sammies. Amp up the crunch by using a side of thick-cut fried onion rings as a topping, and peruse the restaurant's variety of sauces, including its signature sauce, Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue, and Wisconsin cheddar cheese sauce. There's even an easy hack for when you're craving a Culver's CurderBurger. Although the chain has established an annual Curdtoberfest in October, you can purchase its deep-fried Wisconsin cheese curds separately and add them to your burger any time of year to satisfy a craving.