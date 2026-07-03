Give Your Culver's Burger A Flavor Boost And Order 'The Works'

When it comes to personal taste preferences, your genes and culture have a great deal of influence. That extends to the condiments and toppings you like on your burgers, whether you grill them at home or order them at a fast food restaurant. However, one combination that has been a guest favorite at Culver's for many years is The Works. And although Culver's is making some changes in 2026, there are clear reasons this combination provides a boost of flavor and isn't going away any time soon.

The Works at Culver's is shorthand that tells the kitchen you want ketchup, mustard, a pickle, and raw onions on your sammy. When you're ordering a signature ButterBurger, ButterBurger Cheese, beef pot roast, or pork loin at your nearest location, you may not see it on the in-store menu, but you can ask for it. It's clearly listed in the online and in-app topping options for several of the restaurant's sandwiches, though.

Each of The Works condiments provides a layer of flavor that works in harmony with Culver's sammies. While not everyone likes ketchup because of its sweetness, the tomato flavor raises the umami factor and creates balance against the savoriness of the meat. Meanwhile, the acidity of the mustard and pickles cuts through the fat in the beef (and cheese if you like that on your burger). The pickles provide a bit of crunch, unlike the raw onions, which tend to lose their distinct trait as the heat from the patties steams them off the grill.