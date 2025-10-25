Craving Onion Rings? This Fast Food Chain Serves The Best Of The Best

If you're not currently craving onion rings, trust us, by the end of this you will be. They're delicious — crunchy, salty, savory, and sometimes slightly sweet when made with Walla Walla onions. To find the best battered and fried onions out there, Daily Meal ranked 13 fast food onion rings from worst to first, and according to our research, the best fast food onion rings in the U.S. are those delectably crunchy circles served at Culver's in the Midwest. We researched reviews, both from customers and professional critics, paying particularly close attention to what people said about the texture, the size of the ring, the seasoning, and how many came in an order.

And, in our hunger-inducing investigation, we found that the version at Culver's was the ideal onion ring you picture in your head — crispy, oniony, and well seasoned. They notably make them fresh to order and salt them straight out of the fryer too. There's a little bit of paprika, sugar and some other spices in the breading that really makes the whole thing pop. Many commenters on Reddit agree, with one writing, "Not even close, Culver's are the best." Some fans admitted they go just for the onion rings, even though they note the burgers are also really good.