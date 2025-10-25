Craving Onion Rings? This Fast Food Chain Serves The Best Of The Best
If you're not currently craving onion rings, trust us, by the end of this you will be. They're delicious — crunchy, salty, savory, and sometimes slightly sweet when made with Walla Walla onions. To find the best battered and fried onions out there, Daily Meal ranked 13 fast food onion rings from worst to first, and according to our research, the best fast food onion rings in the U.S. are those delectably crunchy circles served at Culver's in the Midwest. We researched reviews, both from customers and professional critics, paying particularly close attention to what people said about the texture, the size of the ring, the seasoning, and how many came in an order.
And, in our hunger-inducing investigation, we found that the version at Culver's was the ideal onion ring you picture in your head — crispy, oniony, and well seasoned. They notably make them fresh to order and salt them straight out of the fryer too. There's a little bit of paprika, sugar and some other spices in the breading that really makes the whole thing pop. Many commenters on Reddit agree, with one writing, "Not even close, Culver's are the best." Some fans admitted they go just for the onion rings, even though they note the burgers are also really good.
What if you don't live near a Culver's?
If you've worked up a craving for Culver's onion rings but, once you opened up your maps app, you realized you're hundreds of miles from the closest location, don't panic. Luckily, our number two spot in the ranking can be found nationwide. Jack in the Box coats their onions in panko, which we love to use as a breadcrumb swap to add maximum crunch to a dish. Moreover, if you're in California, we ranked the offerings at Fatburger at number three.
Those in the Pacific Northwest know all about Burgerville's seasonal onion rings using the aforementioned Walla Walla onions. They have a big following of loyal fans who anxiously await their arrival every year. Or, just make your own! Simply slice up some onions, make a delicious batter to coat them, then fry them up. Make sure you follow our tips on making the best onion rings ever and you might even end up with something better than Culver's.