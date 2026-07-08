Culver's ButterBurgers Are A Delicious Blend Of These 3 Beef Cuts

It's not as ubiquitous as fast food giants like McDonald's or Burger King, but in regions where one can be found, Culver's is an incredibly popular burger joint. It's famous not only for its unusually rich frozen custard, but also for its unusually rich ButterBurgers. It's not just a trademarked name: butter burgers (lowercase, two words) are a Wisconsin specialty, the mass production of which Culver's mastered with a tri-beef blend of chuck, sirloin, and beef plate.

You've probably seen chuck burgers on a menu before. This cut naturally has an ideal 80/20 beef-to-fat ratio for making burgers, and nothing strictly needs to be added for a delicious and juicy bite. But improvements can still be made, which is why Culver's adds a variety of cuts.

Sirloin steak is known for a lean but beefy taste. Adding it to burgers makes for a more concentrated red meat flavor, but can also dry the patty out. Enter beef plate, a flavorful and fatty part of the cow that, thanks to an abundance of tough connective tissue, is best left for ground beef dishes like burgers. The high-fat content balances sirloin's leanness and adds even more flavor to Culver's signature ButterBurgers.