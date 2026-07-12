Culver's Customers Swear By This Simple Ordering Hack
Culver's is known for its signature ButterBurger and frozen custard, both of which are made fresh daily. Additionally, its Wisconsin cheese curds are a popular side, selling more than 41 million orders in 2022 (per a Culver's press release). Despite that, the fast food chain calls its crinkle-cut fries the best friend to its ButterBurger. You might be wondering how that could be if you've tried the fries before and felt, like others, that they just aren't crispy enough. According to Culver's customers, you aren't ordering them the right way: extra crispy.
There's clearly some divide on Culver's crinkle-cut fries. Although some people find them lacking, plenty of others like them just as they are. The restaurant's supplier is Lamb Weston, which also makes some of the best frozen French fries in Daily Meal's ranking, and everyone has slightly different preferences for their fries. Enthusiastic patrons of the chain, though, always order their fries extra crispy, which means they're left in the fryer for longer. The poster of one Reddit thread said, "Why was I not doing this before?!?! Oh my god the difference is insane I can't do the normal anymore." In a Facebook comment, a Culver's employee said that a customer asks for "fries extra crispy 7x."
Unless you're ordering from the mobile app or Culver's website, you may never have realized that the "Extra Crispy" option is available. However, it's just like giving your Culver's burger a flavor boost and ordering "The Works", a shorthand on the menu for adding certain condiments and toppings. You just have to ask for it.
More Culver's hacks to amp up your crinkle cut fries
Ordering extra crispy crinkle cut fries at Culver's will certainly amp up the crunch factor, which you'll notice in the appearance, sound, and texture. But it's not the only hack you can use to upgrade this best ButterBurger friend. We're not just talking about the wide variety of sauces you can dip them in, either.
For starters, you can get more bang for your buck by ordering the family-size fries. You probably won't see this option on the board in Culver's stores, but you can ask for it and see it in the app and on the website. By comparison, ordering two large fries adds up to 860 calories for $6.38 (prices may vary by location), while the family-size has 1,320 calories for $6.39. Based on the calorie count, you're getting three large fries orders for about the same price as two.
Like the easy hack for when you're craving a Culver's CurderBurger year-round – ordering cheese curds to put on your burger — you can add other menu items to your extra crispy fries. One option is the loaded fries hack with broken-up pieces of chicken tenders and Ken's Boom Boom Sauce poured over the top. Another is pot roast fries with a side of pot roast and a ladle of gravy added on top. If you're ordering the family size, you can create the Culver's 2x4, so named by a creative customer on TikTok, with four different toppings. Since it's not an official menu item and the tray was created specifically for that video, consider asking for multiple trays to create your own version.