Culver's Customers Swear By This Simple Ordering Hack

Culver's is known for its signature ButterBurger and frozen custard, both of which are made fresh daily. Additionally, its Wisconsin cheese curds are a popular side, selling more than 41 million orders in 2022 (per a Culver's press release). Despite that, the fast food chain calls its crinkle-cut fries the best friend to its ButterBurger. You might be wondering how that could be if you've tried the fries before and felt, like others, that they just aren't crispy enough. According to Culver's customers, you aren't ordering them the right way: extra crispy.

There's clearly some divide on Culver's crinkle-cut fries. Although some people find them lacking, plenty of others like them just as they are. The restaurant's supplier is Lamb Weston, which also makes some of the best frozen French fries in Daily Meal's ranking, and everyone has slightly different preferences for their fries. Enthusiastic patrons of the chain, though, always order their fries extra crispy, which means they're left in the fryer for longer. The poster of one Reddit thread said, "Why was I not doing this before?!?! Oh my god the difference is insane I can't do the normal anymore." In a Facebook comment, a Culver's employee said that a customer asks for "fries extra crispy 7x."

Unless you're ordering from the mobile app or Culver's website, you may never have realized that the "Extra Crispy" option is available. However, it's just like giving your Culver's burger a flavor boost and ordering "The Works", a shorthand on the menu for adding certain condiments and toppings. You just have to ask for it.