The 4 Best And 4 Worst Canned Beans For Chili

I've tested plenty of different canned beans over the years in chili recipes. Whether I'm making a big batch in a kitchen at work or preparing a piping hot pot of it at home, chili is a staple of my diet. I tend to enjoy it best with some shredded cheese and diced onions on top along with some of my favorite store-bought tortilla chips. But part of what I love about chili is how versatile it is. While you can always keep it simple and eat it plain from the bowl, the meaty richness of chili can take everything from macaroni and cheese to crispy quesadillas to the next level. Despite all the pleas from Texans begging me to stop putting beans in my chili, the truth is I'd never dream of making it without these nutritious little legumes. My long history of loyalty and appreciation for the almighty bean runs far too deep to ever leave it behind.

That said, in terms of taste and texture, bean varieties can be drastically different from each other. Some beans have enough fortitude to hold up well simmering in a stew, while others turn to mush. Some beans have a creamy taste and texture that pairs well with the flavors of chili, while others simply don't. Read on to learn more about some of the best and worst canned beans for chili.