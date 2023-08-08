For The Best Bean Salad, You Need A Little Crunch

When designing a bean salad, two factors come into play. One, the beans you use, and two, the accompanying ingredients that will allow the beans to sing. When selecting beans, think of the color, texture, and any flavor profiles they'll bring to your dish. Will you use canned beans, dry, or fresh? Is there additional prep work involved? If using canned, which is the easiest and more convenient way to prepare a quick bean salad, be sure to strain and rinse the beans well before you use them. If using fresh, be sure to blanche the beans well to add extra crunch. For dry beans, soak them overnight and cook according to the packaging; bean cooking methods vary by type. The sky's the limit when it comes to bean combinations, so let your imagination run wild.

To keep things crunchy, adding additional ingredients helps elevate any bean salad. Look for highly textured and flavorful options. Seasonality helps, so consider the use of in-season vegetables whenever possible.

Take, for example, a traditional summer succotash, which contains corn, tomatoes, and lima or butter beans. (Depending on where you're from, you may or may not add pork to this summer picnic staple.) Throw in some okra and green or red bell peppers, maybe some diced carrots, and you've got yourself a texturally unique composition of flavorful summer ingredients. Other additions to consider are toasted almonds, pumpkin seeds, jalapeños, fennel bulb, lentils, and celery.