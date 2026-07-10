Grillers Say These Are The 11 Best Seasonings You Should Have On Steak

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Summer's finally here, and for people across the U.S., it's one of the best times of the year as they get to fire up their grills. After all, it's the season for enjoying a lovely sunny day with friends and family while grilling a lineup of delicious treats like hot dogs, burgers, potatoes, veggies, and, of course, steak.

Steak is often a favorite food to grill, as it's a reliable way to get a nice sear. While some love slathering their steaks with marinades or a range of barbecue sauces when grilling them, others like sticking to simple seasonings or seasoning blends. It can seem like choosing a good seasoning for your steaks is a pretty straightforward task, but with the sheer number of options available these days, it's easy to find yourself wondering which one to pick.

We've done our best to help you figure out which seasoning or blend is best for you by rummaging through what grillers have said online. Most of them have a few favorites, to improve the flavor and texture of steak without overpowering its flavor. Just keep in mind that along with going for the right seasoning, you'll also need to pick one of the best steaks for grilling and grill your steak perfectly to get the right finish.