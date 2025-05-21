Use MSG For An Umami Boost On Your Next Steak
Dubbed the fifth taste, umami is a savory flavor that occurs naturally in foods, including cooked steak. This category of taste sends signals to your brain to help it recognize that you're eating amino acids and protein. However, natural umami can be subtle and difficult for your taste buds to identify, which is why you may feel like steaks (and other foods) seasoned with monosodium glutamate (MSG) are bursting with flavor.
For starters, one of the biggest myths about MSG you shouldn't believe is that it's bad for you. The FDA considers it generally recognized as safe since studies have found no clear link between the seasoning and reported side effects, such as nausea and migraines.
That's right! MSG is a trustworthy flavor enhancer – specifically for umami. In fact, glutamate is the amino acid that separates umami from salty and savory, and MSG is umami in its purest sodium salt form derived from plants. So, since a fresh cut of steak contains less natural umami than cured meat — the curing process creates glutamate compounds — adding MSG to your seasoning will directly increase the umami taste and tantalize your taste buds. Plus, the crystals aid moisture retention as the meat cooks, leaving you with a juicier steak.
Tips for seasoning steak with MSG
With the negative stigma around MSG ending thanks to science, many people have started learning how to use MSG in cooking, and making steak seasoned with the crystals is a fantastic starting point. That's because it doesn't take much to achieve amazing results.
To directly season 1 pound of beef, ½ teaspoon of MSG is all you need. Sprinkle it on both sides and the edges of your steak, then add your favorite herbs and spices as usual to create a balanced blend of flavor. For instance, MSG enhances the punch of black pepper, garlic, and onion powder, and rosemary and thyme add complementary fragrances.
One ingredient you won't need as much of, though, is salt. Although sodium chloride (the chemical name for table salt) is a naturally occurring mineral that the body needs to function, getting too much can lead to heart disease, high blood pressure, and other health issues. MSG, on the other hand, contains ⅔ less sodium but also enhances the perception of saltiness. By substituting some salt with MSG on your steak, you can reduce your sodium intake without losing flavor. You can start with a 50/50 blend of MSG and salt to avoid meat that's too salty. If you want more salty punch, consider a blend of one part MSG and two parts salt.