Dubbed the fifth taste, umami is a savory flavor that occurs naturally in foods, including cooked steak. This category of taste sends signals to your brain to help it recognize that you're eating amino acids and protein. However, natural umami can be subtle and difficult for your taste buds to identify, which is why you may feel like steaks (and other foods) seasoned with monosodium glutamate (MSG) are bursting with flavor.

For starters, one of the biggest myths about MSG you shouldn't believe is that it's bad for you. The FDA considers it generally recognized as safe since studies have found no clear link between the seasoning and reported side effects, such as nausea and migraines.

That's right! MSG is a trustworthy flavor enhancer – specifically for umami. In fact, glutamate is the amino acid that separates umami from salty and savory, and MSG is umami in its purest sodium salt form derived from plants. So, since a fresh cut of steak contains less natural umami than cured meat — the curing process creates glutamate compounds — adding MSG to your seasoning will directly increase the umami taste and tantalize your taste buds. Plus, the crystals aid moisture retention as the meat cooks, leaving you with a juicier steak.