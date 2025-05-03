10 Myths About MSG You Need To Stop Believing

Monosodium glutamate, more commonly referred to as MSG, has had a bad reputation amongst the masses for ages. You may be surprised to know that as per the FDA, most Americans eat an estimated average of 0.55 grams of MSG every single day. So, chances are that, unknowingly, you too may be consuming some MSG daily. However, despite it being so pervasive in many food items, there are plenty of widely believed myths about MSG that simply aren't true. A few of these myths are also a bit bizarre, as some think that MSG contains gluten, while some others buy the idea that MSG packs an alarming amount of sodium, making it unfit for consumption.

But, think about it — if any of these myths circulating about MSG were true, would it be manufactured and distributed in such large volumes? Probably not! MSG is actually purposefully added to food by many restaurants, large and small scale food manufacturing companies, and even a few home cooks as its rich umami flavor can make anything taste more palatable, even things you may have never imagined. Like, did you know you could sprinkle a pinch of MSG into your oatmeal or add MSG to your cocktails to make them taste even better? Fascinating, right? So, if you've also unfortunately believed certain myths about MSG so far and want to unlearn them to enjoy food with the additive without fear, we are here to help you with exactly that. So, let's begin debunking.

