10 Lesser-Known Cuts Of Steak That Won't Break The Bank

Not all of us have loads of money to spend on steak. Although some of the best steak cuts out there are worth the money, they can also be wildly expensive for everyday cooking. Even at an affordable retailer like Walmart, ribeye steak can come in at almost $22.50 per pound of meat, and if you're cooking for a full family, then the cost can really add up. Call us greedy, though, but we don't want to compromise on the steak part of our diet, even at a time when the cost of living is high. So, how do we carry on eating it without blowing our entire budget?

The answer is by figuring out which steak cuts out there are more affordable, but still just as tasty. Steaks tend to get more expensive based on fat content and the amount of marbling across the meat. Cheaper cuts are usually leaner, which can make them a touch less juicy. However, there are cuts like blade steak and top sirloin, which can give you a good amount of fat while remaining well within a reasonable price range. Elsewhere, there are cuts that require a little more effort to ensure they don't become too chewy, but which can still be transformed into delicious pieces of meat suitable for numerous uses. Let's check out a few of our favorites.