The Differences Between Table And Sea Salt

Salt is one of the building blocks of cuisine — there's a reason the book by author and food scientist Samin Nosrat is called "Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat." Pretty much every cuisine on the planet makes use of salt (or something that serves the same purpose) as the basis of any seasoning because there's nothing else that is as effective as a flavor enhancer. However not all salt is the same, and different types of salt have different advantages and disadvantages.

But while there are several of different types of salt, there are two common ones that matter for everyday usage: Table salt and sea salt. While they're certainly more similar than they are different, there are a few notable distinguishing factors. They're processed differently, for one thing, but they're also often visually distinct, too. And while for the most part, the two types of salt have essentially the same nutritional profile, there's a key difference: Iodine is used to fortify table salt.