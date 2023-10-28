Give Your Steak A Coffee Rub And Thank Us Later

When it comes to unconventional steak seasonings, coffee may rank at the top of the list. One wouldn't usually equate that morning cup of joe with being the secret ingredient to those backyard cookouts. But if you want flavorful and tender steaks, use a scoop of ground coffee for good measure. When used in moderation with other ingredients, coffee makes an excellent rub for sirloins and ribeyes. When you take away the creamer and sugar, coffee has a bitter, musky taste that adds depth to steak. In fact, coffee pairs well with a variety of meats, including beef, pork, and poultry.

With steaks, you want to use coffee in moderation. If you use too much coffee, it can give your meat a bitter taste.

Combine the coffee grounds with other ingredients, such as salt, paprika, and garlic powder, for a more balanced rub. (Anyone who's enjoyed coffee with cinnamon or nutmeg knows that coffee blends well with other spices.) That's true even when it's in a ground state instead of a liquid one. It can also improve the quality of the steak.