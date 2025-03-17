7 McCormick Steak Seasoning Blends, Ranked From Worst To Best

If you have a spice rack, chances are you've got at least a few McCormick & Company bottles in your selection. This culinary juggernaut has been around since 1889, crafting herbs, spices, sauces, and just about anything having to do with flavor. Among their overwhelmingly vast array of flavor enhancers are many spice blends which are purposefully created to enhance steak. These range from simple and traditional combinations like garlic and onion, to sweet, hot, and smoky flavor bombs that evoke spice mixes from around the world.

Wondering which of McCormick's seasoning blends you should reach for on your next steak night? We were curious, too, so we decided to put them to the test. I was given the opportunity to explore seven of McCormick's seasonings that are specifically formulated to accentuate the flavor of steak in order to see which ones belong on your beef, and which ones you might want to skip (and if you already have a few of these, which spice blends you'll want to replace with a fresh batch). To find out how they all stacked up, read on to see my rankings, from worst to best.