Have You Ever Wondered What The Actual Flavor Of Pepsi Is?

Have you ever had the experience of knowing something tastes good, but being unable to put your finger on why? For some folks, that's their experience with soft drinks — they know it's an enjoyable flavor, but they can't pinpoint the nuances. It could be because carbonation impacts our sensation of taste. You have probably figured out that Coke and Pepsi actually taste different, but what, exactly, does Pepsi taste like?

The answer might surprise you in its simplicity: Pepsi contains flavors of vanilla, caramel, and cola nut. Unlike Coke, Pepsi has citric acid added to balance the sweetness of the drink. The citric acid gives a citrus kick and sharpness that Coke lacks, meaning people who prefer one of the soda giants to the other are not imagining the differences. What this all adds up to is the fact that Pepsi has a complex taste that is impacted by multiple flavors, which might be why its essence is so hard to pin down.