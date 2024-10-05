Have You Ever Wondered What The Actual Flavor Of Pepsi Is?
Have you ever had the experience of knowing something tastes good, but being unable to put your finger on why? For some folks, that's their experience with soft drinks — they know it's an enjoyable flavor, but they can't pinpoint the nuances. It could be because carbonation impacts our sensation of taste. You have probably figured out that Coke and Pepsi actually taste different, but what, exactly, does Pepsi taste like?
The answer might surprise you in its simplicity: Pepsi contains flavors of vanilla, caramel, and cola nut. Unlike Coke, Pepsi has citric acid added to balance the sweetness of the drink. The citric acid gives a citrus kick and sharpness that Coke lacks, meaning people who prefer one of the soda giants to the other are not imagining the differences. What this all adds up to is the fact that Pepsi has a complex taste that is impacted by multiple flavors, which might be why its essence is so hard to pin down.
Pepsi's flavor continues to evolve
Pepsi's flavor profile has changed over the years, and that's not even considering all the current special edition flavors and discontinued Pepsi products we aren't getting back anytime soon. In 2023, the company revised its classic formula to include less sugar. The move was divisive amongst Pepsi drinkers, some of whom disliked the move to artificial sweeteners. Also in 2023, Pepsi debuted an all-new formula for Pepsi Zero Sugar that was touted as more refreshing, sweeter, and without an off-putting aftertaste.
For those who prefer the taste of Pepsi with the flavor of actual sugar, as opposed to high fructose corn syrup or artificial sweeteners, there is Pepsi Real Sugar, which contains — you guessed it — actual sugar as the sweetener. Obviously, the sweetener in your Pepsi will have an impact on how it tastes, even if the root flavors remain the same. One thing's for sure: if you're #TeamPepsi in the Cola Wars, you'd rather be drinking your blue-labeled can or bottle than Coke any day.