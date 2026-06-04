The 8 Best Pepsi Drinks To Make And Sip At Your Summer Cookout
The first thing people think of when planning a summer cookout is usually the food, and for good reason. Summertime food hits differently and puts everyone in a celebratory mood. But just as important to your menu on a warm summer day are the party drinks. This year, think outside the wine box and light beer in the cooler, and consider basing your seasonal drinks on a childhood favorite: Pepsi. Not only is it satisfying over ice, but you can make a variety of both adult and alcohol-free beverages with the classic cola.
We scoured social media and various websites to find the most creative and delicious-looking cold drinks that are perfect sipped by the pool, standing at the grill, or catching up with friends in the comfort of your air-conditioned house. Our finds include regular, zero-sugar, and wild cherry and cream flavors, but feel free to customize your drink by using your favorite flavor. We've noted the drinks that are completely kid-friendly (that is, if you don't mind the sugar rush that will come afterwards). And on some of the boozy drinks, simply omit the alcohol if you'd rather skip it.
Coconut Rum Frozen Cola
We're starting out with a frozen cocktail because you can't get much better than an icy drink on the hottest days of summer. This one is also super easy to pull off, but you will need a slushie machine or automated frozen drink maker. Simply pour in a can of Pepsi Max (or your choice of Pepsi flavor) and three to four ounces of coconut rum (we ranked 15 brands), turn your machine on, and wait for icy perfection.
Wild Cherry and Cream Drink
This one's sweet enough and safe enough for the kids or kids at heart to enjoy. Drizzle some chocolate sauce around the inside of a tall soda fountain or pint glass and fill with ice. Pour in a bit of maraschino cherry syrup (Luxardo brand is the ultimate bougie version), some half & half, and Wild Cherry or Wild Cherry & Cream Pepsi. You can enjoy the drink just like this, or decorate the top with whipped cream, fun sprinkles, and a cherry.
@trinhdoesthings
Let's make a drink with @Pepsi Wild Cherry & Cream 🍒🍦 #pepsi #cherry #soda #mukbang #foodie
Wild Almond Cherry Dirty Pepsi
This is another non-alcoholic sipper that loosely resembles the super-trendy dirty sodas (not to be confused with dirty drinks). Fill a cup with ice and place in a couple of maraschino cherries. Drizzle in equal amounts of almond and pomegranate syrups. Fill the cup with Wild Cherry & Cream Pepsi, but leave some room for the cream topping. Separately, combine about ¼ cup of heavy cream with a splash of pomegranate syrup and stir with a handheld frother so the cream gets rich and thick. Top the soda with the pink frothy top.
Fuller, Go Easy on the Pepsi Dirty Soda
Film fans can probably guess from the name of this drink that it's named in honor of Fuller McCallister, the bed-wetting, Pepsi-chugging cousin from "Home Alone" and "Home Alone 2." While it's perfect for Christmas, it's equally delicious in the summertime. But, careful, despite the name, this one is for grown-ups only. Combine Pepsi with vanilla vodka, amaretto, and some vanilla-flavored creamer (coffee fans' favorite flavor).
Pepsi Sunset Splash
This drink from Secret NYC positively takes you away to the tropics with zingy citrus fruit flavor and the unmistakable brightness of tequila. Fill a tall glass with ice. Pour in a tequila blanco, grapefruit, and passion fruit juices, and top with Pepsi. Optionally, you can rim your glass with sugar or salt, and garnish the drink with a pineapple wedge.
Berry Blush
We found the recipe for Berry Blush from Pepsico Partners, and we think it would be perfect on a summer evening, sitting by the fire. It's sophisticated but still refreshing. Fill a rocks glass with ice and add vodka, berry liquor (blackberry is perfect, but raspberry is tasty, too), and top with Pepsi. You can garnish the drink with a mint leaf and a fresh berry.
Pepsi Passion
Pepsi Passion couldn't be more simple to put together. In an ice-filled glass, combine a shot of vodka, a shot of passionfruit liqueur, and top with Pepsi Max, or your preferred flavor of Pepsi. The passionfruit liqueur is bright and tart and perfectly balances a sweet cola like Pepsi. The vodka makes the drink just stiff enough to know you're enjoying a cocktail.
@cocktailcreation
Pepsi passion⭐️ 1 shot vodka, 1 shot passionfruit liqueur, top with Pepsi max🤍 #cocktail #diydrink #pepsimax #passionfruit #fyp
Kalimotxo
The kalimotxo is not as sweet as the other drinks on this list, which may actually make it perfect for some people. It's still refreshing and tastes like a grown-up drink that's super easy to sip. Originating in Spain's Basque region, it's equal parts cola (like Pepsi) and red wine served over ice. For a fun twist, try using Pepsi Lime and garnishing with the same citrus fruit.