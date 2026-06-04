The 8 Best Pepsi Drinks To Make And Sip At Your Summer Cookout

The first thing people think of when planning a summer cookout is usually the food, and for good reason. Summertime food hits differently and puts everyone in a celebratory mood. But just as important to your menu on a warm summer day are the party drinks. This year, think outside the wine box and light beer in the cooler, and consider basing your seasonal drinks on a childhood favorite: Pepsi. Not only is it satisfying over ice, but you can make a variety of both adult and alcohol-free beverages with the classic cola.

We scoured social media and various websites to find the most creative and delicious-looking cold drinks that are perfect sipped by the pool, standing at the grill, or catching up with friends in the comfort of your air-conditioned house. Our finds include regular, zero-sugar, and wild cherry and cream flavors, but feel free to customize your drink by using your favorite flavor. We've noted the drinks that are completely kid-friendly (that is, if you don't mind the sugar rush that will come afterwards). And on some of the boozy drinks, simply omit the alcohol if you'd rather skip it.