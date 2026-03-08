9 Cherry-Flavored Sodas, Ranked Worst To Best

Soda is a popular American beverage. For those who partake in sugary, fizzy drinks, there are so many available options to choose from, including a vast range of popular sugar-free sodas and prebiotic soda brands. Personally, I love my favorite ginger ale brands when I'm feeling under the weather, and classic Pepsi with some of my meals. But, I'm also a really big fan of fruity flavored drinks, with cherry-flavored sodas being one of my favorites. Of course, there are so many cherry-flavored options out there that it can be hard to tell which will provide the crispest, most fruit-forward flavor profile — and when the craving strikes, you want the best. So which of the many available options reign supreme?

The only way to answer this question is to conduct a side-by-side taste test of some of the most popular cherry-flavored sodas. Thankfully, I was given the opportunity to do this and report my results so you can benefit from my findings. I put my food industry background and other relevant experiences to work assessing each soda based primarily on taste. You can find my full methodology at the end of this article. Now, ready to discover which soda will best satisfy that fizzy cherry craving you have? Let's get into it.