12 Common Customer Complaints About Chick-Fil-A

The fact that Chick-fil-A closes on Sundays is one of the more well-known things about the restaurant. It all stems from founder S. Truett Cathy's beliefs that Sundays should be a day of rest and worship for those who observe. This has been the case ever since he opened his first restaurant in 1946, and to this day, employees get the day off on Sunday, while customers have to get their chicken sandwiches elsewhere.

That's something that a lot of Chick-fil-A diners don't like. Some people question why the restaurant isn't open on a Sunday, but stays open during federal holidays; others ask why it advertises on Sundays if it's not going to open its doors. Other customers, meanwhile, don't understand why every single Chick-fil-A has to close – couldn't some of them stay open?

Generally speaking, though, most customers appreciate that Chick-fil-A has the right to set its own opening times. They may not agree with the reasoning behind it, but they find other customers' irritations about it a little strange. You can be sure that people will be annoyed about it for years to come, though.