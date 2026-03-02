Every Chick-Fil-A Side Dish, Ranked Worst To Best
There are a lot of fast food options out there dedicated to burgers and fries, but one popular chain took another avenue: chicken. Chick-fil-A made it its mission to get folks to forgo the traditional beef-based meal and focus on another protein that tends to take a backseat in summer BBQs and classic diner dishes. Based on the company's numbers, it won the battle, clearly outselling its fast food competitors. While chicken is the brand's icon, there is more than meets the eye within the menu's depths. I decided to look at the chain's side dishes — the behind-the-scenes players that make a sandwich shine.
Let's take a look at Chick-fil-A's range of side dishes. From healthier fruit options to tried-and-true favorites like chips and fries, this one has it all. And to be frank, I cannot believe which items made the top five. I guarantee: They're not what you think!
How I ranked all of Chick-fil-A's side dishes
For this taste test, I went to my local Chick-fil-A and gathered all of the chain's side dishes. I was a little frustrated when they forgot my mac and cheese, but I went back and got what I needed.
I mainly looked at taste, but when it comes to a fast food joint, it's important to have cohesion. If I couldn't see myself eating the side again or it didn't quite mesh with a chicken meal, it lost points and sat lower in the ranking.
11. Kale Crunch Side
If I make the choice to eat at a fast food restaurant, I'm not looking for leafy greens. However, I do appreciate these healthier additions, as sometimes there are no other food options to be found. With that said, Chick-fil-A's Kale Crunch Side salad took the last place spot.
While the kale itself was fresh and the cabbage was a fine addition, the dressing was the reason for the overall placement. The dressing is described as a blend of apple cider and Dijon mustard vinaigrette. While that might seem fine on paper, the taste missed the mark. It was fruit in the worst way possible, the tang of the apple cider not playing well with the tang of the Dijon. There was something off-putting about the combo. Mixed with the bitterness of the kale, this one just didn't cut it.
I can see the health appeal here with the addition of the roasted almonds, but for me, the taste wasn't it. I think if you're really in search of health and wellness, take your needs somewhere else. Chick-fil-A is not what you're looking for.
10. Side Salad
Unlike the last place salad, this one didn't taste off-putting, but it was a boring addition. Sneaking ahead to spot 10 was Chick-fil-A's basic side salad, and basic it was.
There wasn't anything wrong with this one. The ingredients — from the greens to tomatoes — were fresh, and the cheese was a nice addition. It didn't have that weird fast-food smell or consistency. However, the website stated it came with charred tomato, crispy red bell peppers, and a choice of dressing. My tomatoes were not charred, and there were no peppers to be found. The restaurant also forgot my dressing, so when I went back to get the mac and cheese, I grabbed an extra dressing, too. I'm not sure if this location was having a tough day or if I got a salad dupe. No matter the case, I was not impressed.
At the end of the day, I would rather eat this salad over the weird, fruity kale concoction. Not sure that's saying much, but it's saying something.
9. Fruit Cup
Like the other "healthier" side options at Chick-fil-A, the fruit cup was another chance at a better bite, but it felt even more out of place. How can I pair this fruit with chicken? Maybe I'm not trying hard enough. Health-based opinions aside, the quality and taste pushed this option higher in the ranking (even if I wouldn't personally order it).
I ordered a small and received a great array of fruits for the winter season. I found strawberries, blueberries, apples, and mandarin slices. Each bite was fresh and juicy with no textural issues to be found. Overall, I have no notes here.
Why did it place low? It was nothing special. The fruit was fine, but not much else can be said, especially since I am not looking to balance my chicken patty with some healthy sweetness. If you like fruit, this is a decent cup, especially compared to some places that try to pass off melon and cantaloupe with a single grape. We've all been there, amiright?
8. Mac & Cheese
While Chick-fil-A's Mac & Cheese didn't come in last place, it was pretty disappointing compared to other fast-food macs. This side is a tough one to fudge, but the chain didn't do it justice.
While the texture of the elbow pasta was fine — soft with just the right amount of chew — the taste was off. At first, you get a lot of vague cheese flavoring, but it's nothing notable or specific. The website states they use a special blend of cheeses, including Parmesan, cheddar, and Romano, but I didn't get much depth within the profile. It also claims there is a crispy top layer of baked cheese, but I only saw a small section of that in my dish. Outside of a vague cheese taste, then comes the salt, and boy, is there a lot of salt. I am unsure what happened here, as this flavor was deeply unbalanced.
So, how did it place eighth? I will take bad mac and cheese over a salad any day. I'm not sure if this shows my dislike of leafy greens or love of mac and cheese. I'll let you be the judge.
7. Buddy Fruits Apple Sauce
While I assumed this was an option for the kids, I have to say, the taste was impressive. It made me rethink grabbing a few of these for on-the-go snacking. Placing seventh is Buddy Fruits Apple Sauce.
This small squeeze packet of applesauce is tasty, indeed. You get a natural apple flavor and applesauce texture with the welcome addition of cinnamon. I enjoyed the consistency and flavor profile as a whole. There was nothing that tasted processed, unnatural, or overpowering. Buddy Fruits knows how to balance.
At the end of the day, this isn't something I'd order again, but I want to give the flavor props where it's due, especially if you have kids. I think they'll enjoy this side, but I also think you will, too. It doesn't matter if you're an adult. Give this one a try for fun!
6. Chicken Noodle Soup
When I think of a fast food joint, especially one that's competing with burgers, I don't think of soup as a side. Be that as it may, Chick-fil-A's Chicken Noodle Soup was a pretty great option, so much so that it made it to the sixth-place spotlight.
I appreciated the thick broth, offering a chunky style chicken noodle over a watery option. This is not your boring Campbell's chicken noodle. Each bite was tasty, hearty, and not super salty, which was a big plus. However, I didn't love the chicken. The texture felt somewhat processed (think chicken cubes), but the veggies were fine. With all of these pieces in motion, the bites evened out. It was solid as far as fast-food soup goes.
Overall, I have no major notes here. This just wasn't a favorite. I think this works as a weird soup/sandwich combo, but for me, I'll stick with my top five selections.
5. Cheese Sauce
Cheese sauce is an American staple. From old-school nachos to a killer potato topping, this versatile substance is a personal favorite. I had no idea Chick-fil-A offered a cheese sauce and was pleasantly surprised by what I found. Watch out, Wendy's. You have some competition.
To be clear: This sauce is anything but natural, but that's what makes it great. It feels like a mix of queso and a quintessential nacho cheese. It's not super thick, but the flavor is there, offering what can only be described as a "cheese" flavor. This sauce goes so perfectly with the fries, too, another great option on the sides list.
However, that's really where the glory ends. Since it's not super versatile with the rest of the menu, it finished in fifth place. Is it good? Yeah. Can you do much else with it besides a French fries or patty topping? Not in my mind. But hey, I'd love to see some creative workings here. Get at it!
4. Chicken Tortilla Soup
Another interesting option on Chick-fil-A's sides list is the Chicken Tortilla Soup. While I wanted to say this one was out of place as well, the chicken component makes it work. I have to say, this one is really good.
The soup features shredded chicken breast, navy and black beans, and a vegetable blend in a creamy white soup base with a spicy twist. And don't forget to top off your soup with a handful of seasoned corn tortilla strips. This was a pretty solid ingredient list.
I think the only off-putting part here was the consistency. It was really thick. For a small side, this was a lot to eat, and I don't think I would pair it with anything else if I ate it again. However, the flavors were there, and I loved the light heat. This is a must-try if you're a soup person, for sure.
3. Waffle Potato Fries
If you've been to Chick-fil-A, then you definitely know about its famous Waffle Potato Fries. If you haven't, I'm here to tell you that they are a must-try. Coming in third place are the chain's famous fries.
These are your quintessential waffle fries with a light crisp on the outside and a soft, potato inside. I do think these are a tad oily, but they have a light salt coating that helps balance the weight. Plain, ketchup, the array of sauces — all work with these beauties. Pro tip: Order the cheese sauce and eat away. They really are the perfect combo.
I do think with all my complaining about healthy eats, it's wild to see these fries place third. But I have to give flavor credit where it's due. Keep reading to see some truly shocking placements.
2. Berry Parfait with Granola
I don't know how the heck something so healthy made it to the runner-up position, but the taste spoke for itself. Taking second place is Chick-fil-A's Berry Parfait with Granola.
Looking at the sides menu, I assumed this option would take one of the last-place spots. I didn't want to like it, but I ended up loving it. The yogurt is thick and sweet. I wouldn't necessarily call it sugary, but there is something so decadent about each bite. Paired with that light yogurt tang, I had no notes.
The berries are a wonderful addition here, too, along with the granola. For me, I'm calling this a healthy dessert option, which makes way more sense than a salad over fries or a fruit bowl addition. If you're looking to quell that sweet tooth with a lighter option, this side is the perfect choice. Forgo that milkshake and order a parfait.
1. Chick-fil-A Sauce Flavored Waffle Potato Chips
I've tried a lot of different chips working at this food job. From every Ruffles flavor to protein-forward options, there is an expansive world to explore. That's why I found it surprising that my number one side choice at Chick-fil-A was its Chick-fil-A sauce-flavored waffle chips. They really are that good!
I know fries are where it's at in the burger world, but something about these chips simply stole the show. There are so many flavors within each bite, but they all work together. You get the tang from the honey mustard with sweet and smoky notes floating within. The crunch is great, the chip size is just right, and the bag offers enough to balance your chicken sandwich bites.
I'm serious when I say that you have to try these chips if you haven't already. This is a lighter option than the fries, but they pack way more flavor. Go see for yourself!