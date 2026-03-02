Every Chick-Fil-A Side Dish, Ranked Worst To Best

If I make the choice to eat at a fast food restaurant, I'm not looking for leafy greens. However, I do appreciate these healthier additions, as sometimes there are no other food options to be found. With that said, Chick-fil-A's Kale Crunch Side salad took the last place spot.

While the kale itself was fresh and the cabbage was a fine addition, the dressing was the reason for the overall placement. The dressing is described as a blend of apple cider and Dijon mustard vinaigrette. While that might seem fine on paper, the taste missed the mark. It was fruit in the worst way possible, the tang of the apple cider not playing well with the tang of the Dijon. There was something off-putting about the combo. Mixed with the bitterness of the kale, this one just didn't cut it.

I can see the health appeal here with the addition of the roasted almonds, but for me, the taste wasn't it. I think if you're really in search of health and wellness, take your needs somewhere else. Chick-fil-A is not what you're looking for.