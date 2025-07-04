The 3 Ingredients You Need From Aldi For Copycat Chick-Fil-A Sandwiches
If you love making homemade versions of fast food favorites (such as Taco Bell's Crunchy Taco or Panda Express' orange chicken), then you need to know about this three-ingredient copycat Chick-fil-A sandwich. The best part? You can get all the ingredients at Aldi, the discount grocery store chain we all know and love.
Any Chick-fil-A fan knows that the classic chicken sandwich consists of just three ingredients: A buttery bun, two dill pickle chips, and, of course, the breaded-and-fried chicken. Instead of going through the hassle of breading the chicken yourself — and dealing with a large pot of hot oil — you can buy Aldi's "Red Bag Chicken" (the nickname for Kirkwood-brand breaded chicken breast fillets that, you guessed it, come in a red bag). Many say this chicken tastes exactly like Chick-fil-A's, so it couldn't be a more perfect choice for this copycat recipe. Along with the Red Bag Chicken, you need the Specially Selected brioche buns and the Great Gherkins hamburger dill pickle chips.
To assemble the sandwich, heat up the chicken according to the bag's instructions. While there are instructions for both the microwave and oven, oven cooking results in crispier fillets that taste much closer to what you get from Chick-fil-A. You can also heat up the chicken in your air fryer for 10 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, flipping halfway through. Then, lightly toast the buns in the toaster (or on the stove) and add two pickle chips.
What else to know about Aldi's copycat Chick-fil-A sandwich
Price-wise, making this copycat version is worth it. Though prices vary by location, Red Bag Chicken costs about $8 for roughly five fillets, the buns are about $4 for six, and the pickles cost about $3 for 32 ounces. All in all, you can make about five copycat chicken sandwiches for around $15, which comes out to about $3 per sandwich. Meanwhile, the same sandwich at Chick-fil-A costs around $5. With this in mind, you could use some of that extra money to buy an extra ingredient or two to upgrade the sandwich. Maybe you make the deluxe version of a Chick-fil-A sandwich instead, adding lettuce, tomato, and a slice of American, Colby Jack, or pepper Jack cheese.
If you want to add the fast food chain's popular sauce to your homemade version, you might be happy to know that you're just three ingredients away from making your own Chick-fil-A sauce: Honey mustard, barbecue sauce, and ranch dressing. You can also grab extra sauce packets — or even buy a whole bottle — the next time you're at Chick-fil-A for whenever you get the craving for the copycat version. While the official sauces are available at some popular retailers, including Target and Walmart, they are not sold at Aldi. However, Aldi does have a line of sauces under the Burman's brand, and many say these are similar to Chick-fil-A's sauces.