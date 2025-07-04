The 3 Ingredients You Need From Aldi For Copycat Chick-Fil-A Sandwiches

If you love making homemade versions of fast food favorites (such as Taco Bell's Crunchy Taco or Panda Express' orange chicken), then you need to know about this three-ingredient copycat Chick-fil-A sandwich. The best part? You can get all the ingredients at Aldi, the discount grocery store chain we all know and love.

Any Chick-fil-A fan knows that the classic chicken sandwich consists of just three ingredients: A buttery bun, two dill pickle chips, and, of course, the breaded-and-fried chicken. Instead of going through the hassle of breading the chicken yourself — and dealing with a large pot of hot oil — you can buy Aldi's "Red Bag Chicken" (the nickname for Kirkwood-brand breaded chicken breast fillets that, you guessed it, come in a red bag). Many say this chicken tastes exactly like Chick-fil-A's, so it couldn't be a more perfect choice for this copycat recipe. Along with the Red Bag Chicken, you need the Specially Selected brioche buns and the Great Gherkins hamburger dill pickle chips.

To assemble the sandwich, heat up the chicken according to the bag's instructions. While there are instructions for both the microwave and oven, oven cooking results in crispier fillets that taste much closer to what you get from Chick-fil-A. You can also heat up the chicken in your air fryer for 10 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, flipping halfway through. Then, lightly toast the buns in the toaster (or on the stove) and add two pickle chips.