Grillers Say These Are The 13 Best BBQ Sauces You Can Try
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There are a lot of mistakes you can make with BBQ sauce, but arguably the biggest is choosing the wrong product in the first place. BBQ aficionados and amateurs alike can tell the difference between a good and bad sauce, and given that it's often one of the primary flavor components (if not the only one) for grilled meat, opting for a subpar choice can undo all your hard work. If you're not careful, you can spend hours toiling over the grill, only to find that whatever you're cooking is overly sugary, artificial-tasting, and lacking balance, and no amount of cooking is going to change that.
By contrast, a good BBQ sauce is a thing of beauty, and something that enhances the natural flavors of your meats while providing depth and substance. If you're not totally up to speed with BBQ sauce options, though, how do you know which is the best? You check out what those in the know are saying. The grilling community is particularly generous with sharing its knowledge about which BBQ sauces are the best and worth the money. Here's 13 BBQ sauces you should try.
Blues Hog Original BBQ Sauce
Blues Hog is a brand that knows a thing or two about BBQ sauce. Created by Bill Arnold, its Original sauce won its first award back in 1999 — which just so happened to be the title of "Best Sauce On The Planet" at the American Royal World Series of BBQ. Since then, Blues Hog's range of sauces has won its fair share of awards, as well as a lot of fans along the way. As of 2026, the brand continues to impress grillers around the country and the world, thanks to its sauce's ability to transform a piece of meat from good to exceptional with its balanced flavor palette.
It's hard to pick one Blues Hog BBQ sauce that rules above them all: One of the reasons why people love this brand so much is that it seems to get every single one of its blends right. There are a few clear standouts in the grilling community, though. Its Raspberry Chipotle is a firm favorite, thanks to its combination of sweetness, tartness, and smokiness. Its Champions Blend is also a winner (and not just for its name). You really can't go wrong with its Original sauce, though: When multiple customers on Amazon are calling it the "best BBQ sauce ever," you know you're in for a treat.
Purchase Blues Hog Original BBQ Sauce for $17.99 on Amazon.
Meat Mitch WHOMP! BBQ Sauce
You don't just buy Meat Mitch WHOMP! BBQ Sauce for its name (even though the name itself is pretty fun). You buy it for its flavor. Meat Mitch WHOMP! BBQ Sauce is a real go-to for grillers everywhere, who regard it as one of the best sauces around, if not the best. To be honest, the reviews here speak for themselves. "This stuff is the best bottled sauce I've ever tasted, and it's not even close," said one customer on Amazon. "A little sweet, a little spicy, and full of flavor."
It's that well-calibrated balance that makes Meat Mitch WHOMP! BBQ Sauce such a winner, and such a versatile option for grilling with. This Kansas City-style sauce is as good with ribs as it is with chicken, and as at home slathered on a brisket as it is mixed through pulled pork. The only problem with it is that you might get through it a little too quickly: Customers have said that they've gone through an entire bottle in a week, which is a testament to how tasty this stuff is. You might want to stock up on this one, folks.
Purchase Meat Mitch WHOMP! BBQ Sauce for $13.85 on Amazon.
Kansas City's Cowtown Night Of The Living BBQ Sauce
The grilling community doesn't compromise on BBQ sauce, and when it doesn't like something, it makes its voice heard. So, for a sauce to receive such high praise above the board, it needs to be outstanding. This is the case with Kansas City's Cowtown, a sauce brand that customers and grillers return to repeatedly. Whether you're opting for the Original or its Night Of The Living BBQ sauce, you're in for a treat, with people saying that both of them are some of the best sauces they've ever had.
The Night Of The Living BBQ sauce might just take the cake, though. "This is the one sauce that, if I could have one for the rest of my life, is the choice," said one Reddit commenter, with others also calling it a favorite. Make no mistake, this thing is hot: Infused with chipotle purée and powder, ancho chili powder, cayenne powder (which is different from chili, remember), and a host of other spices, it's definitely not one to opt for if you prefer your sauces on the mild side. If you like your BBQ sauce with a serious kick, though, this one comes griller-approved.
Purchase Night Of The Living BBQ Sauce for $12.99 on Amazon.
Head Country Original BBQ Sauce
When a BBQ sauce is still a firm favorite almost 80 years after it was first created, you know it's doing something right. Oklahoma-born Head Country Original BBQ Sauce was first created in 1947, and ever since, it's been the sauce that some judge all others by. With a sweet flavor profile that brings a little bit of spice to the table (although not too much, as those who prefer things on the milder side will be pleased to hear), it announces its presence without being overwhelming or too insistent. It's versatile, but not bland, and it's managed to maintain its quality throughout its long history.
This is one of the more widely available BBQ sauces out there, but don't let that put you off. Whether you're going for its standard flavor or its Hot & Spicy option, customers remain impressed by the way it manages to combine commerciality and flavor. Sure, you might be able to find something more artisanal and specialized elsewhere, but when something this good is sitting on the shelf in front of you, why bother?
Purchase Head Country Original BBQ Sauce for $14.33 on Amazon.
Gates Bar-B-Q Sauce
There are a lot of Kansas City-style BBQ sauces out there, and a lot of them are disappointing. In fact, grillers feel that those same disappointing options are essentially trying and failing to live up to one sauce in particular: The one made by Gates. Gates BBQ (or Bar-B-Q) Sauce is widely acknowledged in the grilling community as the best KC-style sauce there is, and while others might point to different options, there's no denying it gets a lot of things right. Crucially, it manages to sidestep the overly sweet, corn syrup vibe of so many other store-bought BBQ sauces, and instead has a moderate sweetness underpinned by an excellently calibrated spice profile. No wonder it's so many people's favorite.
Gates doesn't just do an Original BBQ sauce. Like a lot of other brands, it caters to a lot of tastes without compromising its quality. Customers have a particular affinity for its Sweet & Mild flavor, for example, which pulls back on the spices and is perhaps better suited for people who don't like such a challenge with their food. There's really no beating the original sauce, though.
Purchase Gates Bar-B-Q Sauce for $20.11 (for a two-pack) on Amazon.
Stubb's Sweet Heat BBQ Sauce
If you're looking for a BBQ sauce brand that remains consistent across the board, look no further than Stubb's. This Texas-style suite of sauces has been kicking around since the late '60s, and it's had plenty of time to perfect its output for hungry grillers everywhere. Nowadays, it still hits the spot. From its Original Barbecue Sauce to its Sticky Sweet to its Spicy flavor to its Sweet Heat, it's resoundingly praised by customers who respect the craft that goes into each bottle, as well as its impressive ingredient profile.
It's hard to pick a favorite with so many winners out there, but Stubb's Sweet Heat might just take the crown. "Stubbs Sweet Heat has been my new go-to store bought sauce," says one commenter on Reddit. "Delicious and not any junk in it really compared to other mass produced stuff." With just the right balance of sweetness to spice and a nice smokiness, it's an excellent option for a dish like pulled pork, but to be honest, it'd work just as well on any meat that needs a hit of flavor. Just bear in mind you might get through it quicker than you'd like.
Purchase Stubb's Sweet Heat for $12.02 on Amazon.
Lillie's Q Hot Smoky BBQ Sauce
Lillie's Q is another BBQ sauce brand that grillers pay a lot of respect to. It has a shorter history than some other sauces out there, but you shouldn't view that as a weakness. Instead, Lillie's Q has a youthful vigor to it, paired with a classic understanding of what makes BBQ sauce work. Maybe that's why its entire portfolio is so well-regarded by customers. Lillie's Q focuses on Southern-style sauces, and whether you're opting for its Hot Smoky, its Carolina, its Gold, or its Ivory BBQ flavors, there's something for everyone — and they're all pretty good.
There are a few that edge in front of the others, though. Its Carolina sauce receives rapturous praise from grillers, with some saying that it's the only one they'll use (it's especially good for pulled pork, too). Its Smoky and Hot Smoky sauces are also favorites, with the former winning fans for its excellent levels of tanginess, which don't override the other flavor notes. The only downside is that some grillers feel that Lillie's Q can be a tad on the expensive side — but hey, we guess that's the price you pay for greatness.
Purchase a three-pack of Lillie's Q Barbecue Sauces for $25.29 on Amazon.
Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce
Conversation in the grilling community in the United States has, for many years, been dominated by classic, U.S.-style sauces. This is understandable, of course, but more recently, people are looking outward to other sauces from around the world. Bachan's is one of them. This Japanese barbecue sauce is having a moment and winning fans in the grilling world, thanks to its harmonious blend of flavors and flexibility with a bunch of different meats and dishes, from smoked chicken to beef to fish.
It should be noted that Bachan's BBQ sauce doesn't have the traditional flavor profile of an American-style choice. "If you're expecting a thick, syrupy, Kansas City-style BBQ sauce, this isn't that," said one reviewer on Amazon. "It is much closer to a high-end teriyaki or a refined unagi sauce, but with significantly more depth." That doesn't mean that it can't be used in all the ways that you'd use a classic BBQ sauce, though, and as a marinade, it works wonders on all kinds of meats. Its blend of sweetness, saltiness, and savoriness feels unique and specific to the brand, while also having a wide enough appeal for even the most hardened of grillers to get on board with. Don't sleep on this one.
Purchase Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce for $7.64 on Amazon.
Kinder's Hickory Brown Sugar BBQ Sauce
Kinder's knows what it's doing with BBQ sauces. We'd hope so, too: This brand was established in 1946, and with 80 years of experience under its belt, it kinda wouldn't have any excuse if its sauces weren't a hit with grillers. Luckily, they are. For a lot of people, Kinder's is a go-to brand, well-regarded for its consistent quality and impressive range of flavors. It doesn't shy away from combining BBQ sensibilities with interesting taste profiles, too: Options like its Peach Bourbon and Black Cherry Chipotle are hugely popular with customers, and it's even dipped its toe into Korean barbecue.
Its Hickory Brown Sugar, though, might be the flavor that beats all the rest. "Probably one of the best store bought I've had," said a customer on Facebook, with others saying that it's become a regular purchase for them. With a blend of smokiness and mature sweetness, it's a fantastic option for leaner cuts that need a touch more character, as well as for fattier meats that could do with a little brightness to cut through them. Oh, and as a bonus, it's organic. What more could you want?
Purchase Kinder's Hickory Brown Sugar for $7.99 on Amazon.
Sweet Baby Ray's Original Barbecue Sauce
Look, folks, you can spend all of your time looking for the most niche BBQ sauces out there, and then all of your money purchasing small-batch bottles of the stuff. Or, you can go for Sweet Baby Ray's. This barbecue sauce may be mainstream, but judging by the sheer number of grillers who swear by it, it must be doing something right. Time and again, people dub it as one of the better sauces out there: A reliable friend that works with whatever meat you choose to cook, and with whatever flavor of the brand you go for, be it Original or Hickory Brown Sugar.
There's no denying that Sweet Baby Ray's lives up to its name: This BBQ sauce is sweet, and you can't get around it. However, once you sit with that sugariness for a moment, you also get a satisfying nuance, with a smokiness and a slight heat that offsets its slightly syrupy nature. When you consider how effective it is in relation to its price, it's a no-brainer.
Purchase Sweet Baby Ray's for $3.82 at Walmart.
Open Pit Barbecue Sauce
Open Pit might not be the most upmarket option out there (you can likely find a bottle for a couple of dollars somewhere like Dollar General, although you may pay more online), but don't let that put you off. Just because it doesn't come in fancy packaging doesn't mean this sauce won't sing when combined with chicken or pork.
In fact, when you eat at a BBQ joint, you might be enjoying Open Pit without realizing it. "As someone that has worked in wing joints around Buffalo, I can tell you that it's also incredibly popular as a 'base' sauce for most house made bbq sauce recipes," said one person on Reddit, after describing Open Pit as "super underrated." It might not have the syrupy, thick quality of other sauces, but this makes it an excellent starting point for recipes and an easy-to-use marinade. Its balance of tanginess to pepperiness, meanwhile, keeps things lively — oh, and it's not too sweet.
Purchase a four-pack of Open Pit Original Barbecue Sauce for $13.99 on Amazon.
Sticky Fingers Smokehouse Classic Original Barbecue Sauce
If you buy a bottle of Sticky Fingers, prepare to use a couple of napkins. Born from the restaurant with the same name, Sticky Fingers brings an eatery experience to the table, with a range of thick, full-bodied sauces that don't compromise for a second on flavor. Whether you opt for its Memphis Style Sweet & Smokey Barbecue Sauce (which customers love for its ability to blend tanginess with spiciness) or its Carolina Sweet Original Barbecue Sauce, you'll be in for a treat — and you won't have to spend a huge amount of cash to enjoy them.
Its Original sauce, though, that tends to win the most praise from grillers. With a punchy, full flavor and an uncompromising note of sweetness, it's the kind of sauce that elevates chicken thighs to the next level or turns ribs into a thing of beauty. Add a dash of apple cider vinegar for acidity, and it's a winner — or leave it as it is.
Purchase Sticky Fingers Classic Original Barbecue Sauce for $4.49 at Kroger.
Bone Suckin' Sauce Sweet Southern
If you're ever lucky enough to track down a jar of Bone Suckin' Sauce, don't think twice about buying it. This griller-approved BBQ sauce is, according to this happy customer on Reddit, "to die for" — which is high praise indeed from a group that's notoriously hard to please. Although Bone Suckin' Sauce can be used for anything you like, its sweet, tangy flavor profile lends itself especially well to heavier meats, where it can provide a touch of glorious moderation and fill out their flavors. Grillers love it with burnt ends and ribs, but it'd work just as well with chicken.
Bone Suckin' Sauce actually has a couple flavors, from Eastern Vinegar to Mustard, which is closer to a Carolina Gold style. If you want to try it at its most classic, opt for its Sweet Southern, which you can find in Standard, Thick, or Spicy varieties. You can't go wrong with the former. "This is my favorite BBQ sauce," says a reviewer on Amazon, and they aren't the only person to feel that way.
Purchase a two-pack of Bone Suckin' Sweet Southern Sauce for $29.99 on Amazon.