The Barbecue Sauce Brand That's Won Some Seriously Prestigious Awards

From brisket and ribs to pulled pork, there's nothing like the juicy texture and smoky flavor of slow-cooked meat. You'll find a different style in each region of the country, including unique Hawaiian barbecue, and there are even variations between barbecue in North and South Carolina. Some flavor differences lie in the sauces; few strike the right balance better than Blues Hog's lineup.

Winning more awards than any other sauce on the market, the Blues Hog Original recipe received its first big win in 1999 at the American Royal World Series of Barbecue. The sauce perfectly balances sweet and heat, and you don't have to worry about it falling off your meat. However, it's the Blues Hog Champions' Blend and Smokey Mountain sauces that have earned Amazon's Choice among the best store-bought barbecue sauces, with reviewers highlighting the taste and quality. The Champions' Blend adds a bit of smoke and zest to the sweet-heat balance, while the Smokey Mountain option adds some natural hickory smoke to the same rich ingredients in the Original sauce.

While these are some of the most popular recipes, the Blues Hog lineup also includes Raspberry Chipotle and Tennessee Red barbecue sauces, as well as a Wild Wing Sauce and a Honey Mustard. Best of all, the entire collection is gluten-free and made with all-natural, high-quality ingredients.