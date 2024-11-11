The Barbecue Sauce Brand That's Won Some Seriously Prestigious Awards
From brisket and ribs to pulled pork, there's nothing like the juicy texture and smoky flavor of slow-cooked meat. You'll find a different style in each region of the country, including unique Hawaiian barbecue, and there are even variations between barbecue in North and South Carolina. Some flavor differences lie in the sauces; few strike the right balance better than Blues Hog's lineup.
Winning more awards than any other sauce on the market, the Blues Hog Original recipe received its first big win in 1999 at the American Royal World Series of Barbecue. The sauce perfectly balances sweet and heat, and you don't have to worry about it falling off your meat. However, it's the Blues Hog Champions' Blend and Smokey Mountain sauces that have earned Amazon's Choice among the best store-bought barbecue sauces, with reviewers highlighting the taste and quality. The Champions' Blend adds a bit of smoke and zest to the sweet-heat balance, while the Smokey Mountain option adds some natural hickory smoke to the same rich ingredients in the Original sauce.
While these are some of the most popular recipes, the Blues Hog lineup also includes Raspberry Chipotle and Tennessee Red barbecue sauces, as well as a Wild Wing Sauce and a Honey Mustard. Best of all, the entire collection is gluten-free and made with all-natural, high-quality ingredients.
There's more to Blues Hog than award-winning barbecue sauce
Barbecue sauce is just one way to add flavor to your chicken, beef, or pork, and it's only one reason Blues Hog has won barbecue competitions like the Memphis in May International Festival in 2022. You can use marinades, and dry and wet rubs, too. You just have to know when to use each. Blues Hog has everything you need for a successful barbecue experience — marinade mixes, rubs, even charcoal, wood chunks, and wood chips. Use the marinades as brines and injections to ensure every bite is full of flavor, and use rubs to achieve caramelized flavor on the surface. For the May 2022 competition in Memphis, the Blues Hog team cooked a 250-pound whole hog — for which it had to build the world's biggest Gateway Drum Smoker — over its branded lump charcoal. The team injected it with Pork Marinade Mix and rubbed it down with Sweet & Savory Seasoning, and those mixes paired well with two of the sauces, including the Raspberry Chipotle.
Like Blues Hog's barbecue sauces, all marinades and gourmet rubs are made with high-quality, natural ingredients. Plus, weekend warriors don't have to operate the pit alone; they can refer to the company's online recipe archive.