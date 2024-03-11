13 BBQ Sauce Mistakes People Make

A good plate of barbecue is a labor of love, a combination of well-chosen meat, ideal cooking conditions, and the perfect amount of resting. The thing that ties it all together, though, is the sauce. BBQ sauce has been an essential part of barbecue food culture for hundreds of years, with early citrus-based sauces appearing in historical records in the late 1600s. This source of acidity was replaced by vinegar in 19th-century Southern barbecue, with tomato-based sauces becoming more common in the early 1900s. Nowadays, there are countless recipes for BBQ sauce, with many handed down from person to person, and many others available in bottled form at your local supermarket.

However you like your BBQ sauce, though, how you use it is as important as how it's made — and unfortunately, a lot of mistakes can occur. Using BBQ sauce is not as simple as just slathering it on your food and crossing your fingers. By adding it to meat too early, using the wrong type of sauce, or using the wrong utensils to apply it, you could end up ruining your hard work and disappointing your hungry guests.