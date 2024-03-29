The Main Differences Between Cayenne And Chili Powder

There are many ways to incorporate spicy flavors into a meal, but picking up a few seasonings is one popular option. There are so many different spices to choose from, some of which feel like more of the same thing. Still, don't be fooled; even the spices that seem interchangeable are most likely not. One prime example? Cayenne and chili powder.

While both firey toppings boast intense red hues and dry, peppery flavors, there are a few significant differences between the two. For starters, similar to paprika, cayenne powder is made up exclusively of ground cayenne peppers. Chili powder, on the other hand, is a combination of a few different dried chilis, including cayenne, as well as some mild ingredients, such as cumin and oregano. This means that cayenne powder will lend a much hotter red pepper flavor than chili powder, often falling between 30,000 to 50,000 on the Scoville scale, while chili powder will have a more well-rounded Tex-Mex flavor with much milder heat levels.

Looking beyond taste, this also means cayenne powder has more consistent orangey-red hues, while chili powder will have a mix of different colors depending on what's inside. The flavor and intensity of both of these powders vary by brand, but overall, cayenne powders are much hotter than chili powders, so you should use that particular spice in moderation.