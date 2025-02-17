What Is Japanese Barbecue Sauce And How Is It Different?

Barbecue is a way of life for people all across the globe. The process of grilling or smoking meat can be almost ritualistic, with opinions as to the best way to season and prepare a particular cut being as vast as the oceans are wide. While the meat is a key component of barbecue, few would argue about the centrality of the sauce. Though Americans have adopted sweet barbecue sauces as their own, there's a new game in town that's gaining in popularity — Japanese barbecue sauce.

Despite the fact that both sauces work on similarly grilled or smoked meats, Japanese barbecue sauce is quite distinct from any of the classic American regional varieties, including the ultra-vinegary East Carolina-style sauce and the tomato and ketchup-forward concoctions typical of the Kansas City barbecue scene. Instead, Japanese barbecue sauce has its own unique history, ingredients, and uses that have garnered it an almost cult-like following here in the U.S.

From its humble origins in the yakiniku grilling restaurants and street stalls of post-war Japan to the introduction and proliferation of a grandmother's recipe for this unique sauce by Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce, this distinctive condiment has become big business, raking in millions of dollars annually in revenue. Let's take a look at how this umami-rich Asian-inspired sauce has found its way into the homes of families across the country, and what makes it so special.