The 8 Biggest Complaints Customers Have About Taco Bell

The volcano menu was first introduced in 1995 as a limited-time offering to promote the release of the movie Congo. Since then, it has been periodically revived in different forms in 2016, 2023, and again in 2026. The menu was popular for its infamous Lava Sauce, a fiery nacho cheese sauce that adds a delicious kick of spice to any menu item. One fan wrote on Reddit, "Ugh, I literally would pay $100 just for a volcano taco. By far my fav item they ever had." Recent versions of the menu feature Volcano Sauce, which Taco Bell considers the modern version of the original Lava Sauce.

Despite excitement over the short-lived revivals, customers lament that Taco Bell doesn't make the lava sauce a permanent mainstay of the menu. Another Reddit commenter, who was a big fan of the old menu, wrote, "I was thrilled to enjoy the early summer revival of the menu for a short time. Now it's gone again and I'm genuinely curious why? Is this a McRib kinda thing? Are they just going to keep taunting us every year or so with volcano sauce season?" Loyal fans still plead with Taco Bell to make room for their beloved Lava Sauce as a permanent fixture of the menu, but to no avail. For those who need something to keep them going, though, there is a way to easily recreate Taco Bell's Lava Sauce at home.