The 8 Biggest Complaints Customers Have About Taco Bell
With a menu as inventive and customizable as Taco Bell's, there's plenty to love about this fast food restaurant. From the iconic classics like the Crunchwrap Supreme to fan-favorite sauces, the Mexican-inspired chain has nurtured a passionate customer base that eagerly follows every new menu launch. However, even the most devoted Taco Bell fans have plenty of gripes with the restaurant, and some frustrations have only grown over the years.
Rising prices, shrinking portions, and inconsistent food quality have left some customers questioning whether their meals are still worth the price. Others are frustrated by the disappearance of beloved menu items and the constant rotation that makes it difficult to hold onto their favorite orders. From disappointing menu items to frustrating drive-thru experiences, Taco Bell customers have made their opinions clear online about the issues they want the chain to address. Although the restaurant remains one of the most popular fast food chains in America, these are the biggest complaints that loyal fans continue to share.
1. The Volcano Menu disappearing
The volcano menu was first introduced in 1995 as a limited-time offering to promote the release of the movie Congo. Since then, it has been periodically revived in different forms in 2016, 2023, and again in 2026. The menu was popular for its infamous Lava Sauce, a fiery nacho cheese sauce that adds a delicious kick of spice to any menu item. One fan wrote on Reddit, "Ugh, I literally would pay $100 just for a volcano taco. By far my fav item they ever had." Recent versions of the menu feature Volcano Sauce, which Taco Bell considers the modern version of the original Lava Sauce.
Despite excitement over the short-lived revivals, customers lament that Taco Bell doesn't make the lava sauce a permanent mainstay of the menu. Another Reddit commenter, who was a big fan of the old menu, wrote, "I was thrilled to enjoy the early summer revival of the menu for a short time. Now it's gone again and I'm genuinely curious why? Is this a McRib kinda thing? Are they just going to keep taunting us every year or so with volcano sauce season?" Loyal fans still plead with Taco Bell to make room for their beloved Lava Sauce as a permanent fixture of the menu, but to no avail. For those who need something to keep them going, though, there is a way to easily recreate Taco Bell's Lava Sauce at home.
2. Skyrocketing prices
Perhaps the most common complaint that Taco Bell customers levy against the fast food chain is how expensive the food has become. Take the Beefy Five-Layer Burrito, a notable fan-favorite menu item, which cost just $0.89 when it was first introduced in 2010. Today, that same burrito costs over $5. Similarly, in 2001, the chicken quesadilla cost $1.89, whereas the same quesadilla costs over $7 today — and customers say that Taco Bell's quesadillas aren't even very good. It comes as no surprise that many customers pass on it.
For some, the dramatic increases are so shocking that customers feel insulted. Some find it ridiculous enough that they've stopped taking their business to the chain. In a thread discussing the chain's "greatest flops", one former customer wrote on Reddit, "Their biggest flop isn't recipe-related; it's their pricing. Going from $0.99 for beefy burrito to then charging $4.99 for the same burrito 6 months later is enough for a consumer to never go back." Some customers even say that a gas station burrito is a better option for both price and quality.
3. Shrinking portion sizes
In addition to the price increases, customers find that the portion sizes are also decreasing over time, further diminishing the value of a Taco Bell meal. One Redditor commented on this shrinkflation issue, saying, "The portion sizes have become such a joke lately it's honestly insane." Others share their examples of pitiful portion sizes online, lamenting how small they are today, especially in comparison to years past. One frustrated customer shared a photo of their Beefy Five-Layer burrito on Reddit, writing, "$6.49 for this flat tiny toddler size beefy 5 layer burrito. Not sure if it's just that taco bell or if they have just raised the price and made the burritos tiny."
In fact, the problem got so out of hand that some customers actually sued Taco Bell for false advertising in 2023. The lawsuit alleged that the chain advertised large portions in the product images to entice customers, but the overstated amount of ingredients was nothing close to what customers actually received.
4. Inconsistency with quality
When it comes to fast food restaurants, customers expect consistency. One of the perks of eating at a chain is that you know what to expect, but customers have come to find that Taco Bell has some real quality control issues. Since many of Taco Bell's restaurants are franchised, the owners operate their restaurants differently, which results in tremendous fluctuations in quality. The location, staff, and even time of day can have a great impact on the quality of your order, which is frustrating for customers who never know what they're going to get.
Some menu items are also more unpredictable than others, and the quesadillas and crunchwraps are repeat offenders. One customer responded to a thread on Reddit about the Taco Bell items with the worst quality control, saying, "Quesadillas. Half the time they aren't melted. It's 50/50 if it's missing the sauce. Prob 1/4 of the time they aren't even cut. Half of them are just tortilla or goopy." Others have shared similar experiences with the crunchwrap. Although it's ranked among the best Taco Bell items when it's made well, it's often served with little to no filling, leaving customers hesitant to order it and take the gamble.
5. Incorrect orders in the drive-thru
There's nothing worse than arriving home excited to enjoy your meal, only to be disappointed when you open your bag and find the order is wrong. And this is a common occurrence for Taco Bell fans. Some customers claim the chain gets orders wrong about half of the time, prompting them to always check the bag at the window before they drive off to avoid disappointment. But others note that this doesn't solve the problem if there are incorrect ingredients within particular menu items.
Some shoppers posit that the reason for so many incorrect orders is that Taco Bell allows for endless different customizations, while others claim it's location-specific. One ex-Taco Bell employee explained that human error is so common at the drive-thru because employees are timed on how quickly they can serve customers and get them moved through the line. He explained that they are essentially in competition with other Taco Bell restaurants in the area, and the fast pace leaves a lot of room for error in orders, like incorrect or missing items. Still, customers wonder why Taco Bell's inaccuracy seems to be so much worse than other fast food chains with similar models.
6. The guacamole
There's a reason Taco Bell describes its food as Mexican-inspired, as opposed to authentic Mexican, and according to customers, the guacamole is one reason on its own. While there are plenty of things on the menu that receive high praise, Taco Bell's guacamole is a particularly offensive item that customers just can't defend. In fact, it's often regarded as the worst item on the menu by far. In fact, some Taco Bell employees even warn customers against ordering this menu item.
A Taco Bell customer wrote in an X post, "Taco Bell said they make the 'guacamole fresh every morning' ... with what? Green acid?" Customers are outraged, not only by the off-putting taste of this green mush, but because it's fairly expensive as well. One disappointed diner wrote on Reddit, "It tastes like burnt chemicals. I can't believe I paid 3 bucks for a tiny bag of chips and that small cup of green chemical mush. It's really bad. I can not believe they are selling this." With so many other delicious fast food and store-bought guacamole options, you're better off skipping this at Taco Bell.
7. Popular menu items being discontinued
Taco Bell's menu is constantly rotating, which leaves room for new, exciting innovations and creations. But the constant changes leave some customers gravely disappointed when they find that their favorite items are no longer available. In fact, the rotating menu and disappearance of fan-favorite dishes has turned some people away from eating at the chain altogether. One customer wrote on Facebook, "Taco Bell took so much off the menu now it's not worth even having. All the good stuff is gone."
There are several discontinued Taco Bell items we are likely not getting back anytime soon, despite customer pleas for their return. Highly praised items like the Enchirito, seven-layer burrito, and loaded grillers are still fresh in the memories of Taco Bell loyalists. While some items, like the Volcano menu, do make limited-time returns, others are lost to history, leaving some nostalgic customers yearning for their menu favorites from the past.
8. Rude and Unhelpful Staff
While service varies greatly by location, many customers have had poor customer service experiences with Taco Bell staff. One customer shared a particularly disappointing experience on Facebook, writing, "So am I the only one who thinks that Taco Bell staff are just rude! They're very inconsiderate ... Just a crappy attitude and like they don't want to be there." Others chimed in with shared experiences of staff being rude, slow, and unhelpful.
In some cases, employees have refused to take customers' orders to the counter or ignored the line to encourage people to use the self-ordering kiosks instead. Though this might be a policy required by management, customers say the staff can have unnecessarily bad attitudes. One Reddit commenter wrote, "Last time my man and I got Taco Bell, the guy didn't even say one word. Not hi, have a great day, nothing. He just gave us the food and closed the window with an attitude."