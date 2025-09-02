Taco Bell Employees Have Warned About Ordering These Menu Items

If you've ever had a friend get a job in fast food, you've probably asked them if there are certain menu items to avoid. Maybe an item isn't prepared in a way that inspires confidence, to put it euphemistically. In the age of the internet, you don't even need friends in the drive-thru. Just scroll social media, and you'll find plenty of people claiming to be Taco Bell workers who are willing to spill the beans.

Now, Taco Bell is a fast-food joint with many virtues: it's quick, it's cheap, and it's delicious. It's not real Mexican food, and that's fine. In the same way that a Big Mac and a tavern burger are different, so too is the Cheesy Gordita Crunch a separate entity from carnitas in Michoacán. Eating fast food comes with a certain understanding that you are sacrificing a bit of quality. That does not mean fast food is gross or secretly inedible — unless, of course, an employee decides to let you in on a little secret.

If you've never had the pleasure of "living más," our beginner's guide to ordering Taco Bell is a good place to start before reading this list of cautionary tales. There really is a lot to love about the menu, whether you like your plate covered in cheese or prefer healthier, tomato-filled fresco-style burritos. Still, buyer beware applies to fast food, and we've scoured the internet to learn these kitchen secrets. Here's what we found.