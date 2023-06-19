12 Discontinued Taco Bell Items We Aren't Getting Back

Taco Bell is a beloved fast-food franchise that has lasted for decades. The restaurant was founded in 1962 in California, offering its American-friendly take on Mexican-inspired dishes. It's grown into one of the most recognizable food brands in the world and has come out with a plethora of different menu items over the last several decades.

This restaurant has had many menu items come and go throughout the years. While Taco Bell has plenty of selections that stand the test of time, there are several discontinued items that didn't make it long term. Some people are big fans of some of the discontinued menu items, while other items were poorly conceived and probably should have never been released. Some folks get passionate about their favorite fast food, to the point where there are petitions to get some of these discontinued items back on the menu. In this guide, we'll discuss discontinued Taco Bell menu selections that are noteworthy for various reasons.