Here's How To Easily Recreate Taco Bell's Lava Sauce For Extra Dipping

As fast food menus have come and gone, they've left a trail of discontinued items in their wake. And while many of these have been relegated to the forgotten pile of food history, others linger in the minds of their ravenous devotees. At the top of this list? The legendary Taco Bell Lava Sauce. Originally born in the 1990s as a part of the Volcano Menu, Lava Sauce was brought back for a brief promotion in 2023 before disappearing once again. (Although, if you happened to be in Australia in early 2024, you could still enjoy this spicy condiment.) This signature sauce is loaded with cheesy goodness and finished with a fiery kick that makes it right at home on the Volcano Menu.

Lava Sauce is primarily created from nacho cheese, a handful of spices, and the key ingredient: serrano chilis. With the helping hand of a food processor, this dip can be whipped up in no time and is a perfect addition to your next appetizer spread or as a gooey topping at your next taco night.