When It Comes To Fast Food Quesadillas, Give Taco Bell A Pass
Thinking of a perfect quesadilla, what comes to mind? If you're anything like us, you're picturing a thick slab of tortilla and cheese studded with juicy bits of steak, chicken, or shrimp. Unfortunately, sometimes expectation and reality are two different things.
When a Daily Meal writer compiled the ultimate ranking of fast food quesadillas, the last-place finisher was a very unexpected contender. While Moe's, Del Taco, and Bubbakoo's received high marks for luscious cheese, crispy tortillas, and delicious fillings, Taco Bell got panned.
If there's one thing you'd expect Taco Bell to do, it's turn out a serviceable Mexican-American standard like a quesadilla. Messing up a quesadilla at Taco Bell should be a cardinal sin, just like fumbling the Whopper at Burger King or serving undercooked chicken at KFC. And yet, our writer was uninspired by Taco Bell's quesadilla. The problem was with the texture of the item, which failed to meet the expectations set by its competitors.
Limp, soggy, and lonely...oh, my!
Quesadillas are supposed to crunch. There's nothing like biting through that buttery tortilla to get at the ooey-gooey cheese and protein inside. Unfortunately, texture is where Taco Bell goes horrendously wrong. Our writer sadly reported that the 'Bell's quesadilla was "often soggy...more steamed than grilled." Who wants a limp, uninspired quesadilla? Probably not you!
As a side note, our writer noted that Taco Bell was light on the options when it came to mixing up your quesadilla, with only cheese, chicken, and steak as options. Other fast food and fast-casual outlets offered additional proteins, extra fillings like beans and veggies, or even dip options like salsa or sour cream. In comparison, Taco Bell's quesadilla is a pretty sad menu item.
If you want to try and salvage the Taco Bell quesadilla, you can order it double grilled and hope for the best in the way of the crunch gods shining their benevolence down upon you. Maybe shell out extra for a side of TB's avocado ranch to dip your quesadilla in, or order it with pickled jalapenos like our writer opted to do. Otherwise, pick up your fast food quesadillas literally anywhere else. Or make your own at home, using the crunchy quesadilla toasting hack of grilling both sides of the tortilla. Thank us later.