When It Comes To Fast Food Quesadillas, Give Taco Bell A Pass

Thinking of a perfect quesadilla, what comes to mind? If you're anything like us, you're picturing a thick slab of tortilla and cheese studded with juicy bits of steak, chicken, or shrimp. Unfortunately, sometimes expectation and reality are two different things.

When a Daily Meal writer compiled the ultimate ranking of fast food quesadillas, the last-place finisher was a very unexpected contender. While Moe's, Del Taco, and Bubbakoo's received high marks for luscious cheese, crispy tortillas, and delicious fillings, Taco Bell got panned.

If there's one thing you'd expect Taco Bell to do, it's turn out a serviceable Mexican-American standard like a quesadilla. Messing up a quesadilla at Taco Bell should be a cardinal sin, just like fumbling the Whopper at Burger King or serving undercooked chicken at KFC. And yet, our writer was uninspired by Taco Bell's quesadilla. The problem was with the texture of the item, which failed to meet the expectations set by its competitors.