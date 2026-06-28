John Wayne Loved These 11 Foods And Drinks

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Why are we so fascinated by what some of the most iconic stars of times gone by used to eat? We're not quite sure — but it's pretty undeniable. From Elvis Presley's go-to restaurants to Frank Sinatra's favorite dishes and drinks, there's a real appeal to knowing the tastes of the biggest names in showbiz, and in finding out that, really, they're just like us. John Wayne is no different. An icon of Hollywood's Golden Age and of the Western genre, Wayne simultaneously projected an action hero and an everyman image. So we imagine that, even while he was saving the day, he'd be craving something down-to-earth, home-cooked, and easy to make at home (or while sitting around a campfire). Was he, though?

The reality was actually a little more complicated. Duke's tastes definitely erred on the side of straightforward, with all the typical cowboy classics favorites of his. Elsewhere, they were a little more unpredictable; Wayne was a noted fan of seafood in all forms, including some surprisingly bougie dishes. Oh, and as it turns out, his taste in drinks was both nuanced and wide-ranging. Saddle up your horse, and let's find out what the most famous cowboy liked to tuck into.