John Wayne's Favorite Way To Cook Cornbread Was Made For Cowboys
John Wayne defined the iconic cowboy in Hollywood movies with his slow drawl and manly swagger. But when the "True Grit" actor stepped off the sound stage, it might surprise you to learn he was a little bit of a foodie. Not necessarily in the modern sense, but rather in an Americana way that was rooted in what we like to call comfort foods, particularly homemade cornbread. According to his cookbook, "John Wayne Cast Iron Official Cookbook," he liked to bake it in a cast iron skillet, and believe it or not, what you bake this bread in does make a difference.
Baking cornbread in a cast-iron skillet is going to impact both the texture and the flavor in all the right ways. Cast iron is revered for its heat retention. Once it gets hot, it stays hot. And it makes for an even cook. There are no hot spots with this cookware. This will ultimately create a crispy crust that is synonymous with cornbread. It also allows for it to become pillowy, fluffy, and soft — a characteristic your mouth will appreciate as you sink your teeth into it.
Make your cornbread in a cast-iron skillet
There is also a side benefit to making cornbread the John Wayne way. Cast iron helps create a beautiful taste because of the layers of flavors that build up. This is thanks to the seasoning process, where fats bond to the iron surface. The oil or butter called for in the recipe not only creates a soft crumb, it also helps season your pan. This will influence the taste of whatever you choose to cook in it next. It's a bit of a win-win.
When Wayne made his, he used traditional ingredients like cornmeal, baking soda, eggs, salt, and bacon drippings, but he also chopped up a little onion, some cream of corn, sour cream, jalapeño pepper, garlic, and grated cheddar. If you really want to amp up the flavor, add some vanilla extract to your cornbread for an unexpected sweetness that just works. That said, no other additions are needed for this side dish.
Cornbread fits perfectly with Wayne's cowboy persona and his enjoyment of life's simple pleasures, as does his preferred pan for cooking it. If you want to make cast-iron cornbread, don't be afraid to adapt that Tennessee cornbread recipe or whatever recipe you are using to bake in this exceptional cookware.