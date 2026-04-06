John Wayne's Favorite Way To Cook Cornbread Was Made For Cowboys

John Wayne defined the iconic cowboy in Hollywood movies with his slow drawl and manly swagger. But when the "True Grit" actor stepped off the sound stage, it might surprise you to learn he was a little bit of a foodie. Not necessarily in the modern sense, but rather in an Americana way that was rooted in what we like to call comfort foods, particularly homemade cornbread. According to his cookbook, "John Wayne Cast Iron Official Cookbook," he liked to bake it in a cast iron skillet, and believe it or not, what you bake this bread in does make a difference.

Baking cornbread in a cast-iron skillet is going to impact both the texture and the flavor in all the right ways. Cast iron is revered for its heat retention. Once it gets hot, it stays hot. And it makes for an even cook. There are no hot spots with this cookware. This will ultimately create a crispy crust that is synonymous with cornbread. It also allows for it to become pillowy, fluffy, and soft — a characteristic your mouth will appreciate as you sink your teeth into it.