Frank Sinatra's 13 Favorite Dishes And Drinks

It's no exaggeration to say that Frank Sinatra was — and is — an icon. One of the biggest stars of the 20th century, Sinatra was many things to many people: A singer, a movie star, a film producer, and a symbol of America. However, who was the man behind the myth? Well, you can tell a lot about a person from the kind of food that they ate, and Sinatra's eating habits are pretty well-documented.

As a cultural titan that was simultaneously glamorous and relatable, it probably comes as no surprise that Sinatra liked the finer things in life, but that those things were embedded in fairly standard tastes that didn't differ too much from everyone else's. Many of Sinatra's favorite dishes spoke to his Italian heritage, with meals like veal Milanese, fusili with filetto di pomodoro, and classic tomato sauce on heavy rotation. Elsewhere, he displayed a pretty strong sweet tooth, as evidenced by his love of lemon ricotta torte and crumb cake. As for what he liked to drink, Ol' Blue Eyes liked his cocktails simple but punchy, composed of a few good ingredients (and sometimes just the one). If you've ever wanted to dine like the King of the Crooners, you've come to the right place.