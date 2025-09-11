These Were Elvis Presley's 10 Favorite Restaurants In America

Although he was alive for just 42 years, The King of Rock and Roll became known for many different things during his lifetime: His deep, soulful voice, his astonishing dance moves, and his showmanship were just a few of them. However, Elvis Presley was also well-known for his love of good food. Presley showed deep appreciation for great cuisine, whether he was making it at home or eating out at some of his favorite restaurants — and although he was a dab hand in the kitchen (with a meatloaf recipe that had a pretty unique ingredient), he liked nothing more than a fantastic meal out on the town.

Where did he like to eat, though? As you might expect for a man who spent his adult life travelling from city to city and performing for millions, his favorite restaurants were spread across the country. They were also delightfully varied, with burgers, barbecue, Mexican cuisine, and pastrami sandwiches all on the menu for Presley. If you want a little slice of rock and roll history and to eat like the King himself, the good news is that a lot of these restaurants are still alive and kicking today.