How John Wayne Seasoned Cowboy Steaks To Perfection

John Wayne didn't just play cowboys; he defined them. The gravel-voiced, gun-slinging actor built a career on bringing a bold, no-nonsense energy to the Western genre. And "The Duke's" approach to steak followed suit. He liked his steak well-seasoned, but none of those fancy pre-mixed spice blends, meat thermometers, expensive tools, or dipping sauces. The actor's recipe for peppered cowboy steaks was no-fuss, with minimal spices, the right cut, and technique.

The cowboy steak, a thick, bone-in rib-eye, cooked like a pro, was Wayne's favorite cut. Originating on cattle drives in the 19th century along the Rio Grande, the steak's exposed "Frenched" bone used to serve as a built-in handle for cowboys to eat over a campfire. The cut is high in fat and marbling, so very little needs to be done to make its true flavor shine, but it will leave you full as a tick.

As written in his cookbook, "The Official John Wayne Way to Grill," the "True Grit" star's recipe only included a few spices. Besides the cut, one star ingredient was the key to knocking out any other steak that dares to enter the showdown: Pepper. Three different kinds, to be exact.