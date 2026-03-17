The Everyday Kitchen Item John Wayne Gifted His Co-Stars

Some of the cast and crew's reactions to receiving the mugs were recorded in a book called "Campfire Conversations," compiled by Tim Lilley. "Personally, I valued them greatly," said Tom Hennesy, the actor and stuntman who appeared in several of Wayne's films, including The Alamo. "Everyone that I know, who had any John Wayne mugs, felt the same way about them. They were truly 'inimitable', 'regalos especial,' from 'mi compadre', that always brought back memories of 'the good ole days' making films with friends."

Meanwhile, stuntman Dean Smith, who worked on movies including True Grit and El Dorado, said, "These mugs are like awards for me ... You'd probably get them a month, or maybe two or three months, after the picture was finished. They would come in the mail, and it would be a nice thing to remember the movie which you worked on."

As every mug was personalized, they are one-of-a-kind pieces and have since become collector's items that can fetch over a $1000 each. If you want to take a look at some of them, several of the originals are on display in the John Wayne Collection at the Fort Worth Stockyards in Texas, along with other curated collections, including some of Wayne's firearms. Alternatively, if you want to get your hands on a new mug (now made with a 12-carat gold handle), they are available to buy online.