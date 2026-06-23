How To Pick The Best, Juiciest Tomatoes At The Grocery Store

Buying tomatoes isn't as simple as you might think. This staple of the vegetable section (even though it's botanically a fruit) is part of countless dishes, and many of them rely on its freshness and flavor to truly come alive. Unfortunately, obtaining that can be difficult, especially if you're buying your tomatoes in a grocery store. When tomatoes are at their best, they're exceptional: Full of vibrancy and vigor, with showstopping colors and moreish flavor notes. When they're bad, though, they can be mealy, gritty, dull, metallic, and plain old disappointing.

So, if you can't grow tomatoes at home and you're buying them from stores, how do you ensure that you're separating good from bad? Turns out, buying the best tomatoes at a grocery store involves learning how to assess your produce properly, buying it at the right time, and, where possible, opting for certain stores or avenues for purchase.

A subject this nuanced needed some expert attention, so we turned to two people who know tomatoes better than most: Adam Weiss, founder and master gardener at Pike Lane Gardens, who leads corporate programs rooted in wellness and sustainability; and Lindsey Chastain, founder and managing editor of Waddle and Cluck, a digital magazine for modern homesteaders. They told us everything we need to know about how to pick the juiciest tomatoes, and we're passing it on to you.