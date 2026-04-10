10 Mistakes To Avoid When Growing Tomatoes In Your Garden

Pruning your tomato plants is important, like pruning pretty much any plant. Tomato plants can be fast-growing and produce a lot of foliage, which can ultimately limit both airflow and the amount of fruit they produce. When your tomato plants have too many leaves, it can encourage pests to settle in and diseases to thrive, which can ruin all of your hard work.

However, with all that said, it's easy to overdo it. Over-pruning tomato plants can leave the fruit too exposed, which will leave them more likely to become sun-scalded, and it can also hinder the plant's ability to absorb all those nutrients from the sun that it needs to grow and thrive. Some tomato plants may also not need pruning at all: Determinate plants are usually happy on their own, and pruning them can stop the full amount of fruit-possible growing.

As such, it's best to figure out whether your tomato plant needs pruning in the first place, and if it does, to be judicious. If it's determinate and has a bush-like appearance, leave it be or simply trim back any especially dense leaves or areas. If it's indeterminate (and therefore more vine-like), you can cut it a little more heavily, but avoid leaving the fruit fully exposed to the sun.