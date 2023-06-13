The Patriotic Origins Of The First Caprese Salad

When you're craving a fresh dish but a basic green salad seems boring, why not try a Caprese salad? Caprese salad is an Italian dish made with fresh mozzarella cheese, vine-ripened tomatoes, and fragrant basil leaves; all layered for a spectacular presentation. The Caprese salad is truly an Italian meal with the bright colors of the Italian flag. The minimalist salad has only three ingredients, four if you count the extra virgin olive oil that is often drizzled on top. You might think with so few ingredients that, the salad would leave much to be desired in the taste department, but it's actually the opposite. The creaminess of the fresh mozzarella contrasting the acidity of the fresh tomatoes and the basil adds just enough fragrant aroma that the flavors blend seamlessly. The olive oil on top ties it together and keeps any one of the flavors from taking over, so you get a fresh taste in each bite.

All the ingredients in a Caprese salad are classic Italian staples, so it's no surprise that this salad was created in Italy. However, it's unclear who originally put these ingredients together. There are a few theories, but regardless of the exact inventor, there's no denying the patriotic origins of the Caprese salad. It doesn't matter if the history is a bit murky — this salad is a truly Italian dish that always pleases.