The Reason Behind The High Cost Of Heirloom Tomatoes

If you're partial to the heirloom tomatoes available in your local farmer's market or grocery store's produce section, you know there's a difference between those and other commercial varieties. For starters, they're often a unique shape: There's not a lot of roundness going on in a typical heirloom tomato, which tends to be multi-colored, lopsided, plump, and lumpy. They also usually have thinner skin and taste better than many of their counterparts, which is why they're also considerably more expensive. And if not for the exigencies of factory farming and food distribution, they might be more expensive still.

Non-heirloom tomatoes are known as hybrids, and that's because they've been bred to be widely farmed and shipped. In practical terms, this bestows them with characteristics that have little to do with flavor: A more robust resistance to infestation and blight, thicker skins and firmer flesh to survive being trucked from one place to another, and uniformity of shape and size for pricing consistency. These genetic modulations help drive hybrid tomato costs down, but none of them necessarily make for a better Caprese salad.