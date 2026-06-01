It's not just your imagination. Tomatoes are a lot more expensive than they used to be — 40% more than last year, according to the Consumer Price Index. Some of this is due to supply-side shocks, as industry-critical crops in Florida and Mexico both suffered disappointing harvests due to weather events like freezes and storms. But much of the problem comes from two of President Donald Trump's priorities: his tariff war against Mexico and his kinetic war in Iran.

Most fresh tomatoes that Americans eat are imported from Mexico and were previously exempt from most tariffs, but last year the Trump administration imposed a 17% duty on Mexican tomatoes in a blunt (and, so far, failed) attempt to boost domestic production. This led to a mammoth 27,879% increase in tomato tariffs collected from 2024 to 2025. The $4.5 million difference is painful for businesses and consumers, and paltry to a government that works in trillions of dollars.

Not only have the White House's policies made consumer tomatoes expensive to buy, but they're also expensive to ship over any distance. The administration's ongoing war in Iran brought historic shocks to the global oil market, raising fuel prices dramatically. As a direct consequence, it's now much more expensive to ship anything anywhere, whether it's coming from Mexico or a farm down the road.