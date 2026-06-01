Why The Cost Of Tomatoes Is Soaring In 2026
It's not just your imagination. Tomatoes are a lot more expensive than they used to be — 40% more than last year, according to the Consumer Price Index. Some of this is due to supply-side shocks, as industry-critical crops in Florida and Mexico both suffered disappointing harvests due to weather events like freezes and storms. But much of the problem comes from two of President Donald Trump's priorities: his tariff war against Mexico and his kinetic war in Iran.
Most fresh tomatoes that Americans eat are imported from Mexico and were previously exempt from most tariffs, but last year the Trump administration imposed a 17% duty on Mexican tomatoes in a blunt (and, so far, failed) attempt to boost domestic production. This led to a mammoth 27,879% increase in tomato tariffs collected from 2024 to 2025. The $4.5 million difference is painful for businesses and consumers, and paltry to a government that works in trillions of dollars.
Not only have the White House's policies made consumer tomatoes expensive to buy, but they're also expensive to ship over any distance. The administration's ongoing war in Iran brought historic shocks to the global oil market, raising fuel prices dramatically. As a direct consequence, it's now much more expensive to ship anything anywhere, whether it's coming from Mexico or a farm down the road.
Eating tomatoes amid soaring prices
Once upon a time, tomatoes were thought to be an inflation-proof food. Their decades of relatively low prices and stable cost increases made them a safe and predictable bet for restaurants and home cooks alike. But with the Trump administration's tariffs and Middle East military action, those historic benefits are waning — though there may be some ways around some of it.
Among tomatoes, fresh imported ones are most directly affected, but assuming their country of origin is not specifically tariffed, canned tomatoes may offer more of a price reprieve. That's a big part of why tomatoes are usually a good canned food to stock up on before price increases. You won't put them on a salad or sandwich, but canned tomatoes are arguably better for anything else.
Canned tomatoes are not made equal, though, as quality can vary widely. In the ultimate ranking of canned tomato brands, Cento came out on top for making dependably excellent tomato sauces at home. The good news is that it's one of the most common canned tomato brands in America. The bad news is that, as a product of Italy, Cento cans are subject to a 15% tariff on most European Union goods, so those might also be more expensive than you remember.