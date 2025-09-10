What Is An Heirloom Tomato, And Why Are They So Appealing?
Heirloom tomatoes sound fancy, and they kind of are. This is especially true if you use them in a caprese salad or to upgrade a bacon, lettuce, tomato, and caviar sandwich. In the world of these juicy red fruits, heirloom tomatoes are like a home-cooked meal made from a recipe passed down by your nana, and all other tomatoes you get from the grocery store are like eating fast food. Heirloom tomatoes have a distinct history and heritage. The name comes from the seeds. After each harvest, farmers save seeds from the best-tasting and healthiest plants so that they can sow them during the next planting season. This allows the growers to influence the size, taste, and color.
To get this coveted moniker, a tomato's seeds must be saved and passed down through generations. These plants are old. How old? Well, that might be up for debate, but seed historians generally use 1940 as a cut-off date, or include seeds that have been passed down for 50 years and beyond. They must go through open-pollination. This means the bees, rain, wind, or some other natural force is responsible for spreading the pollen for fertilization. However, it is important to note that while all heirloom tomatoes are open-pollinated, not all open-pollinated tomato plants are heirlooms.
Heirloom tomatoes to try
The beauty of heirloom tomatoes is their incredible variety. They come in different shapes, colors, patterns, flavors, and sizes. Some are striped, marbled, or even have a little bit of an ombre effect. But they don't just have incredible individuality on the outside; these fruits are sweet and distinct to the bite. These tomato plants also have a longer harvest season than commercially produced varieties. They have cool names like "Missouri Pink Love Apple," "Angora Super Sweet," and "Hillbilly Potato Leaf." These types of heirlooms are so special that they generally have a written history.
One of the reasons heirloom tomatoes are so expensive is that there are not as many of them to buy up at the grocery store — a simple case of supply and demand. But there are over 3,000 being cultivated, and if you are looking for some recommendations, we've got you covered. If you come across a "Hawaiian Pineapple tomato," this is an heirloom worth trying. This big golden orange tomato has a luxurious taste with hints of pineapple. It is on the sweet side, but it is a perfect addition to a salad, especially if the kiddos are eating it. Or try the Schimmeig Striped Hollow heirloom tomato. These fruits are generally between the size of a baseball and a softball and are seemingly hollow inside with very few seeds. They are perfect for making a stuffed tomato.