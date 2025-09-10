What Is An Heirloom Tomato, And Why Are They So Appealing?

Heirloom tomatoes sound fancy, and they kind of are. This is especially true if you use them in a caprese salad or to upgrade a bacon, lettuce, tomato, and caviar sandwich. In the world of these juicy red fruits, heirloom tomatoes are like a home-cooked meal made from a recipe passed down by your nana, and all other tomatoes you get from the grocery store are like eating fast food. Heirloom tomatoes have a distinct history and heritage. The name comes from the seeds. After each harvest, farmers save seeds from the best-tasting and healthiest plants so that they can sow them during the next planting season. This allows the growers to influence the size, taste, and color.

To get this coveted moniker, a tomato's seeds must be saved and passed down through generations. These plants are old. How old? Well, that might be up for debate, but seed historians generally use 1940 as a cut-off date, or include seeds that have been passed down for 50 years and beyond. They must go through open-pollination. This means the bees, rain, wind, or some other natural force is responsible for spreading the pollen for fertilization. However, it is important to note that while all heirloom tomatoes are open-pollinated, not all open-pollinated tomato plants are heirlooms.