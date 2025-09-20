Our Slow Cooker Chicken Tinga Recipe Is Full Of Smoky Flavors

Tinga, originally from the state of Puebla, Mexico, is a smoky, spicy dish of shredded meat in a rich tomato sauce, which is seasoned with chipotle peppers in adobo and made fragrant with onions, herbs, spices, and plenty of garlic. But you don't need to travel all the way to Mexico to experience chicken tinga, and in fact, you don't even have to put in all that much work to prepare a delicious version of this saucy shredded chicken dish in your own kitchen. Thanks to the superpowers of a slow cooker, you can just toss in the ingredients and sit back and wait for dinner to be ready. Daily Meal recipe developer Kate Shungu shares this slow cooker chicken tinga recipe that's brimming with bold flavors and tells us, "I'm always on the hunt for slow cooker recipes, and this one delivers big, with extra tender chicken and smoky flavor."

Once the tinga is made, Sungu loads it onto a tostada and builds layers of flavor and texture with an array of garnishes. "It's also a dream for texture lovers, with the crunchy tostada, tender chicken, crisp raw onions, and creamy cotija cheese. I love how the cheese adds a little tanginess to complement the savory, smoky chicken. This one is going to end up in our dinner rotation!" Chances are, you'll feel the same, considering the saucy shredded chicken meat is a versatile protein to serve in all sorts of ways.