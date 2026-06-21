9 Buc-Ee's Sweet Snacks Worth Every Penny, According To Customers
Buc-ee's is often hailed as the king of convenience store food, with an impressive snack collection that fuels hungry commuters and road trippers alike. In fact, some Buc-ee's snacks are so good that the gas station has become a road trip destination for shoppers, rather than just a pit stop. Luckily, the gas station chain is expanding into six new states, so its delicious offerings will be more widely available to its loyal fanbase. While the store is perhaps most well-known for its fresh beef brisket and for selling its very own hot sauce collection, every respectable guide to eating at Buc-ee's includes some of its iconic sweet treats.
The store's impressive array of options ensures that everyone can find what they're looking for. From indulgent fresh pastries in the bakery and fudge made in-house daily, to sweet and salty snacks that make it hard to stop reaching into the bag, Buc-ee's is the ideal road trip destination for snack lovers. We dove into online forums, social media reviews, and product ratings to identify the sweet snacks that are worth every penny, according to customers.
Beaver Nuggets
Beaver Nuggets are a Buc-ee's classic that have gained their very own cult following, and for good reason. This quirky, crunchy road trip snack is made of light, airy corn puff nuggets coated in a sweet, buttery, caramelized glaze that offers a satisfying crunch. Texas Snax ranked them a top seller at Buc-ee's as a result of that identifiable combination of corn puff cereal texture with caramel corn flavor.
Customers all seem to have their own take on the Beaver Nugget flavor, claiming it's slightly hard to explain since it's so distinctive. Their flavor has been compared to maple pancakes, Captain Crunch cereal, and Cracker Jacks. One customer wrote on Facebook, "To me it's like pirates' booty but flavored maple/caramel." The snacks come in other popular sweet flavors, including sea salt caramel, cinnamon, and chocolate, but the OGs are widely regarded as the king of road trip delights. Pro tip: If you can manage to save some nuggets until you return home, shoppers recommend eating them with milk, like cereal.
Sugar cookie ice cream sandwich
In the summer of 2024, Buc-ee's released cookie ice cream sandwiches to the delight of fans everywhere. The store dropped three flavors: chocolate chip cookie with vanilla ice cream, double chocolate, and sugar cookies with strawberry ice cream. The sugar cookie ice cream sandwich treat went viral on TikTok, primarily due to its unique pink color, but also for its delicious flavor. In a thread discussing what Buc-ee's treats are worth trying, one Redditor wrote, "get the sugar cookie with strawberry ice cream one and thank me later."
One social media personality posted about the sandwiches on TikTok, claiming they were the best thing she had ever eaten, to which hundreds of comments flooded in claiming they needed to drive to the convenience store ASAP. Other shoppers claim they buy several at a time and fill their coolers with them each time they make their way over to Buc-ee's. Another reviewer was pleasantly surprised with the treat, rating it a 9 out of 10, noting that it was surprisingly not overly sweet like many other ice cream sandwiches.
Paddle Tail
According to customers online, the Paddle Tail (formerly called the Beaver Tail) is an absolute must-try sweet treat from the bakery section at Buc-ee's. Per one fan on Reddit: "From the bakery, get the beaver/paddle tail. It's flaky and light, puff-type pastry, tastes like a cinnamon roll. So good." The pastry is flaky like a buttery croissant, whereas the bottom is chewy like a bun, and the brown sugar and cinnamon filling gives it a churro flavor. To top things off, a light drizzle of sweet glaze over the top is reminiscent of a cinnamon roll.
All of these popular sweet treats wrapped up in an enormous beaver tail-shaped pastry has made it the number one Buc-ee's snack for many customers, and some even claim it is the best thing they have ever tasted from the chain. True Buc-ee's veterans recommend requesting it to be warmed up to make it even more mouthwatering.
OverBite milk chocolate peanut butter
If you're a fan of Reese's cups, the milk chocolate and peanut butter OverBite was made for you. In fact, lots of fans online claim the OverBite is better than the name-brand candy for several reasons. This enormous peanut butter cup is a whopping quarter pound of pure chocolate and peanut buttery goodness. Customers claim the chocolate is much creamier than what is used in Reese's, likely because Buc-ee's uses tempered chocolate, which gives it that snap when you bite into it.
And the creamy interior tastes closer to actual peanut butter as well. Shoppers applaud the peanut butter to chocolate ratio, which boasts the perfect combination of thick chocolate shell and creamy salty peanut butter. Not to mention, the quarter-pound hockey puck of chocolate costs around $2.79, so it's a much better value than any of the name-brand peanut butter cups out there. Buc-ee's also sells a dark chocolate version and other flavors, including cookies and cream and caramel, if peanut butter isn't your thing.
Banana pudding
Nothing says classic, comforting Southern dessert quite like a banana pudding, so naturally, the Texas-born convenience stores whipped up its own version of the treat, and customers claim it is as close to homemade as they've tried. One food reviewer on YouTube explained in their taste test of the dessert, "The flavor is really, really good... That's real Southern banana pudding," and even went so far as to declare it was as good as her own homemade recipe.
Another impressed reviewer was shocked to find such an authentic product at a gas station store, claiming the pudding tasted like it was made with love, just like their grandma used to make it. The dessert features actual, real bananas, a perfectly creamy and sweet pudding, and cookie wafers that add a delightful textural contrast. Other customers were rendered almost speechless by just how impressive the dessert tasted, rating it a 10 out of 10 with no hesitation.
House-made fudge
Buc-ee's fudge is made in-house daily, and this fresh, decadent dessert is highly popular among road trippers looking for a rich treat to sustain them on a long drive. The store offers an extensive list of flavors, spanning from your classic chocolate, vanilla, and peanut butter to more unique flavors like key lime, banana pudding, and praline. One of the most popular offerings among customers is the Tiger Butter fudge, which features a marbled swirl of white chocolate, milk chocolate, and peanut butter that's as beautiful as it is delicious.
Alternatively, the chewy praline flavor is praised for crunchy pecans spread throughout the thick caramel layer for a mouthwatering sweet and savory combination. Customers appreciate that you can sample flavors at the counter if you're not sure what you like. If you can't settle on just one, you can do a mix-and-match box to try several of the tasty house-made options, so this is one Buc-ee's dessert you should never skip.
Fruity Pebbles Rice Krispises Treats
Rice Krispies Treats are deliciously sweet and sticky marshmallow cereal bars all on their own, but Buc-ee's took things a step further with the Fruity Rice Krispies, which features colorful and flavorful Fruity Pebbles cereal. The treat comes as a massive, thick cereal bar, held together by sticky melted marshmallows and butter. In one food reviewer's power rankings of Buc-ee's snacks, this fruity treat earned third place, and they described the unique snack as decadent, sweet, and different.
Customers love the crunch that comes with each bite, while still having that familiar squish from the marshmallow, which keeps the bar from tasting dry. They also compliment how strong the Fruity Pebbles flavor comes through. Another reviewer on Instagram simply stated, "Everything's better at Buc-ee's," rating the snack a perfect 10 out of 10. This crunchy, unique snack is likely designed for those who are nostalgic for the popular childhood cereal.
Glazed pecans
One of Buc-ee's greatest attractions is the glazed nuts bar, which fills the store with the sweet smell of roasted, candied nuts. One snack reviewer explained on her blog, "The butter and cinnamon scent is amazing since they are making them fresh and out in the open to make me crave them!" The store offers cashews, almonds, and pecans, but shoppers keep coming back for the delightfully sweet and crunchy pecans. The glazed pecans are a must-buy for shoppers who acknowledge that not many places offer warm, freshly roasted and candied nuts.
Customers love this road trip snack for the generous sweet candied glaze, the crunchy texture of the pecans, and the fact that they are served warm. The biggest complaint with this sweet snack is that it's hard to resist eating the entire pack in one sitting. An Instagram reviewer describes the candied pecans: "These are coated in a sugar-based glaze that caramelizes when roasted. They've got brown sugar, buttery, and vanilla notes and are so dangerously addictive."
Gummi Bears
Gummi Bears might not seem like the most unique snack that Buc-ee's has to offer, but as one Instagram reviewer explained, "not all gummy bears are the same," and the 12 flavors of gummy bears from Buc-ee's certainly exemplify this. Texas Snax ranks these candies as a best seller for a reason. In addition to the array of flavorful, colorful bears, customers appreciate the soft texture of these compared to other brands.
In fact, some customers claim these gummies are far superior to name brands like Haribo. They have a springy texture when you chew, rather than a tough exterior, making them extra enjoyable to snack on. Not to mention, they don't stick to your teeth in that annoying way some gummies do. Since the bears have the letter "A" stamped on their little bellies and come in the same 12 fruity-flavor variety, some shoppers speculate that they are made by the popular Albanese brand of gummy bears. However, some believe Buc-ee's tweaks the recipe to get that perfect soft chew that fans love.