Rejoice, Buc-Ee's Fans: The Gas Station Chain Is Expanding To These 6 States

Listen, all doubters of Buc-ee's corporate office who thought they would never see a location in their state, and believe in the cartoon beaver again: for the mega-gas station chain shall expand to six more states. Denizens of Arizona, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Kansas, Louisiana, and North Carolina have reason to rejoice, for the purveyor of gas and snacks is opening in your state. Have patience — the first locations arrive later this year.

The first two states to be blessed with the presence of the motor fuel and human fuel empire with more than a dozen flavors of jerky are Arizona, and Arkansas. Goodyear, Arizona is expected to be graced with a location on June 22. Benton, Arkansas, will host the state's first location, with a planned opening in August or September of 2026. Then, in 2027, Oak Creek, Wisconsin; Ruston, Louisiana; Kansas City, Kansas; and Mebane, North Carolina all ascend into Buc-ee's-dom. All the locations are expected to bring jobs, and Buc-ee's is known for competitive wages.