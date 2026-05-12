Rejoice, Buc-Ee's Fans: The Gas Station Chain Is Expanding To These 6 States
Listen, all doubters of Buc-ee's corporate office who thought they would never see a location in their state, and believe in the cartoon beaver again: for the mega-gas station chain shall expand to six more states. Denizens of Arizona, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Kansas, Louisiana, and North Carolina have reason to rejoice, for the purveyor of gas and snacks is opening in your state. Have patience — the first locations arrive later this year.
The first two states to be blessed with the presence of the motor fuel and human fuel empire with more than a dozen flavors of jerky are Arizona, and Arkansas. Goodyear, Arizona is expected to be graced with a location on June 22. Benton, Arkansas, will host the state's first location, with a planned opening in August or September of 2026. Then, in 2027, Oak Creek, Wisconsin; Ruston, Louisiana; Kansas City, Kansas; and Mebane, North Carolina all ascend into Buc-ee's-dom. All the locations are expected to bring jobs, and Buc-ee's is known for competitive wages.
How People Are Reacting to This Revelation
Drivers on road trips through Buc-ee's country aren't the only people making a stop, as the chain has a devoted following that will make a journey out of going to the store itself, sometimes just for the cute kitchen decor! Snacks like the sweet and crunchy, gluten-free Beaver Nuggets, and the TikTok viral sensation sugar cookie ice cream sandwiches are just some of the treats these car questers seek. So any news that the giant chain is moving closer to more people is good news.
On Facebook, fans celebrated locations opening up near them. Others mourned another news cycle gone by without a press release about a location opening in their region. "California would be nice but I know they won't bring one here," lamented one commenter. On Instagram, in response to the news about a location coming to Arizona, one commenter wrote, "I'm there! I can't wait to check it out."