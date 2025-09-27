The Viral Buc-Ee's Ice Cream Treat Beloved By TikTok
Buc-ee's has so many items immensely beloved by its fans that it's easy to gloss over some of the incredible things the chain has to offer. While everyone knows all about the many great flavors of Buc-ee's beef jerky that you can get from any of the store's 51 locations, the item that has, since its 2024 release, been getting its much-deserved flowers on TikTok is the sugar cookie ice cream sandwiches that have taken the world by storm.
The Buc-ee's ice cream sandwiches, which first debuted at the chain in spring 2024, were a much-needed addition to the chain's lineup of original items, like its house-made, non-bake desserts such as fudge. While Buc-ee's had already released its own line of in-house ice cream bars, called Beaver Freezers, years prior to ice cream sandwiches getting rolled out, the ice cream sandwiches seemed to capture the attention and adoration of fans. In fact, when a person on Reddit asked what they should try at Buc-ee's, a commenter responded, "The Buc-ee's ice cream sandwich get the cookie with the strawberry ice cream one, and thank me later."
Why TikTok loves Buc-ee's sugar cookie ice cream sandwiches
Ever since its debut in stores, the treat has constantly been highlighted by fans on TikTok and beyond. While there are four unique flavors of the ice cream sandwich, including chocolate chip cookie, double chocolate cookie, sugar cookie with vanilla ice cream, and sugar cookie with strawberry ice cream, the latter has gotten the most traction on TikTok, and has become the subject of many reviews by TikTokers wanting to learn what the hype surrounding the viral treat was all about.
@joannagarciaaa
Ice cream sandwichhhh!!!!! So so good #bucees #icecream #snack #gasstation #texas #cookies #sandwich #dessert
The vast majority of these reviews consisted mainly of people displaying their gleeful and satisfied reaction to their first bites of the sugar cookie ice cream sandwich, making it unsurprising that the main reason for its popularity is its sweetness. The strawberry ice cream variation, in particular, is much sweeter than the vanilla version and is perfect for those looking for a chocolate-free frozen treat that still packs a flavorful punch. Furthermore, at merely $3.28 per sandwich, these sandwiches are an affordable option that has quickly joined other popular snacks like Buc-ee's quirky, crunchy gluten-free beaver nuggets as one of the most must-try items on the store's seemingly endless shelves.