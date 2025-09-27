The Viral Buc-Ee's Ice Cream Treat Beloved By TikTok

Buc-ee's has so many items immensely beloved by its fans that it's easy to gloss over some of the incredible things the chain has to offer. While everyone knows all about the many great flavors of Buc-ee's beef jerky that you can get from any of the store's 51 locations, the item that has, since its 2024 release, been getting its much-deserved flowers on TikTok is the sugar cookie ice cream sandwiches that have taken the world by storm.

The Buc-ee's ice cream sandwiches, which first debuted at the chain in spring 2024, were a much-needed addition to the chain's lineup of original items, like its house-made, non-bake desserts such as fudge. While Buc-ee's had already released its own line of in-house ice cream bars, called Beaver Freezers, years prior to ice cream sandwiches getting rolled out, the ice cream sandwiches seemed to capture the attention and adoration of fans. In fact, when a person on Reddit asked what they should try at Buc-ee's, a commenter responded, "The Buc-ee's ice cream sandwich get the cookie with the strawberry ice cream one, and thank me later."