The House-Made Dessert Buc-Ee's Fans Say You Should Never Skip

Make a pit stop at any Buc-ee's and there's one homemade dessert that smells so delicious, it's too good to pass up. This mega travel center with Texas roots is perhaps best known for its Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets (that you can also buy online) and its clean bathrooms, but if you pass-up the rich, sweet, and chocolaty aroma of fudge that it makes on a daily basis to tempt both travelers and the locals, you might be missing out according to online reviewers and fans. Fudge from a gas station may sound a little shady, but when you walk into Buc-ee's, you can see workers making slabs of this sweet treat from scratch.

Buc-ee's makes hundreds of pounds of fudge each day, and some of the biggest fans of this offering share on blogs and social media that it's among their top ten must-try foods. Why? One fan of this creamy dessert shared in a video on Facebook that what sets it apart is its texture. As they put it, "It's the perfect texture: Nice, soft, and chewy." Others on Reddit claim that Buc-ee's "has good fudge in so many flavors, and good fudge is just something you don't see too often". They seem to be big fans of the chocolate caramel nugget and peanuts and the Butterfinger in particular. They added that "Each square is like 2 inches by 2 inches," meaning that it's a really thick fudge.